Israel Adesanya looks to reclaim his UFC middleweight championship and score an elusive win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Pereira defends his newly won middleweight title against Adesanya, someone he beat three times in combat sports, in Miami on Saturday, April 8.

Pereira and Adesanya fight for the second time in mixed martial arts in addition to two previous kickboxing fights. Pereira is a combined 3-0 against his rival, twice by come-from-behind knockout and once by a disputed decision. Pereira stopped Adesanya in November and further cemented himself as the only person to ever KO Adesanya in MMA or kickboxing. Despite Pereira's irrefutable success, Adesanya sits as a slight favorite on the strength of his well-roundedness and strong showings in the totality of their three fights.



Fan-favorite Jorge Masvidal comes home to Miami against Gilbert Burns in the co-main event. UFC president Dana White seems deadset on booking UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards against Colby Covington next, but Burns and Masvidal can further their claims to a title shot with a strong showing. Other names to keep an eye on include Kevin Holland, Adrian Yanez, Chris Curtis, Michael Chiesa and Raul Rosas Jr.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 287 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 287 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya -155 vs. Alex Pereira (c) +130, middleweight championship

Gilbert Burns -450 vs. Jorge Masvidal +350, welterweights

Adrian Yanez -175 vs. Rob Font +145, bantamweights

Kevin Holland -270 vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio+220, welterweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -190 vs. Christian Rodriguez +160, bantamweights

Chris Curtis -160 vs. Kelvin Gastelum +135, middleweights

Michael Chiesa -165 vs. Li Jingliang +135, welterweights

Michelle Waterson-Gomez +150 vs. Luana Pinheiro -175, women's strawweights

Chase Sherman -260 vs. Chris Barnett +210, heavyweights

Joe Pyfer -200 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +170, middleweights

Loopy Godinez -340 vs. Cynthia Calvillo +270, women's strawweights

Ignacio Bahamondes -250 vs. Nikolas Motta +205, lightweights

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke -240 vs. Steve Garcia +200, featherweights

Jaqueline Amorim -270 vs. Sam Hughes +220, women's strawweights



UFC 287 info