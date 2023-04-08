Israel Adesanya says he believes his history with Alex Pereira is one of the best storylines in the history of the UFC, and he hopes the final chapter ends in his favor when the rivals meet again Saturday in the main event of UFC 287. Their five-round middleweight title fight anchors the main UFC 287 fight card (10 p.m.) from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami. Adesanya and Pereira have circled each other in combat sports for the duration of their careers, but the rivalry has been lopsided. Pereira defeated Adesanya twice in professional kickboxing, then took the UFC middleweight crown from him last November. Now, Adesanya has a chance at redemption by reclaiming the belt in Saturday's rematch, though Pereira is determined to extend his dominance.

The UFC 287 odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists Adesanya as the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100), and Pereira is priced at +115. In the co-main event, explosive welterweight contenders collide when Gilbert Burns (-500) takes on Jorge Masvidal (+375).

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut at UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his 5-0 mark included telling SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-125) against Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 preview

Adesanya (23-2) enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom in the UFC that saw him fight for the title in just his fourth appearance with the promotion. He was noted for his flashy and extensive entrances along with clever but bold trash talk. He knocked out former champion Robert Whittaker in the second round of their October 2019 encounter to win the title and cement his status as one of the sport's biggest stars.

The 33-year-old New Zealander vowed to take on all qualified championship contenders, and kept his word by regularly defending the belt against top-ranked contenders. But his popularity dipped amid the perception that he was both easing his way through fights with a risk-averse style and running out of viable competitors in the division.

That all changed when the UFC decided to similarly fast-track his heated rival Pereira (7-1), who also earned a title shot in just his fourth appearance with the promotion. But his thudding knockout of then-surging contender Sean Strickland in July of last year was enough for the promotion's brass to conclude the Brazilian power puncher was ready for a title shot.

Top UFC 287 picks

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 287 selections here: He is going with Christian Rodriguez (+205) to pull the upset of Raul Rosas Jr. (-250) in a matchup of bantamweight prospects to kick off the main card.

Rosas Jr. (7-0) is on a pay-per-view main card in just his second UFC fight because of the historic nature of his signing. He is the youngest rostered fighter in the promotion's history at just age 18, and the grappling specialist has embraced the role by insisting he'll be at the top of the rankings in short order. In his UFC debut, he submitted veteran Jay Perrin last December just two months after turning 18.

Rodriguez (8-1) is a versatile prospect who has three knockouts and four submissions on his record. The 25-year-old Milwaukee native has split his first two UFC outings and is coming off a first-round submission of Joshua Weems in October.

