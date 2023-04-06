Longtime rivals meet in the main event of UFC 287 on Saturday when middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes his first title defense against former champion Israel Adesanya. Their five-round battle tops the main UFC 287 fight card (10 p.m. ET) from Miami-Dade Arena in Miami. Adesanya successfully defended the middleweight belt five times before running into Pereira, an old rival from their days in professional kickboxing. Pereira twice defeated Adesanya in kickboxing before eventually transitioning to MMA at a time when Adesanya already was a rising star in the UFC. At UFC 281 last November, Adesanya controlled most of the action, but Pereira came on late to score a stunning fifth-round knockout and become the new champion.

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut at UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his 5-0 mark included telling SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-125) against Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 preview

Adesanya (23-2) enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom in the UFC that saw him fight for the title in just his fourth appearance with the promotion. He was noted for his flashy and extensive entrances along with clever but bold trash talk. He knocked out former champion Robert Whittaker in the second round of their October 2019 encounter to win the title and cement his status as one of the sport's biggest stars.

The 33-year-old New Zealander vowed to take on all qualified championship contenders, and kept his word by regularly defending the belt against top-ranked contenders. But his popularity dipped amid the perception that he was both easing his way through fights with a risk-averse style and running out of viable competitors in the division.

That all changed when the UFC decided to similarly fast-track his heated rival Pereira (7-1), who also earned a title shot in just his fourth appearance with the promotion. But his thudding knockout of then-surging contender Sean Strickland in July of last year was enough for the promotion's brass to conclude the Brazilian power puncher was ready for a title shot.

The 35-year-old confirmed that belief, despite appearing outclassed for the first four rounds. But instead of letting Adesanya coast to another lackluster decision win, the challenger found a late surge and stopped Adesanya with a flurry of punches. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

Top UFC 287 picks

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 286 selections here: He is backing Joe Pyfer (-190) to get his hand raised against Gerald Meerschaert (+165) in a middleweight battle on the preliminary card.

Pyfer (10-2) is a power puncher who made his UFC debut following a win on "Dana White's Contender Series." He stopped veteran Alen Amedovski in the first round of their September fight.

Meerschaert (35-15) is a veteran grappling ace who has 27 career submissions among his 35 victories. The seven-year UFC veteran notched a third-round submission of Bruno Silva last August.

"Pyfer has devastating power. After just two UFC fights, he is already a feared fighter in the middleweight division," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more picks at SportsLine.

UFC 287 odds, fight card

Israel Adesanya (-135) vs. Alex Pereira (+115)

Gilbert Burns (-500) vs. Jorge Masvidal (+375)

Adrian Yanez (-190) vs. Rob Font (+160)

Kevin Holland (-250) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (+205)

Raul Rosas (-250) vs. Christian Rodriguez (+205)

Joe Pyfer (-190) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+160)

Luana Pinheiro (-165) vs. Michelle Waterson (+140)

Kelvin Gastelum (-125) vs. Chris Curtis (+105)

Lupita Godinez (-270) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (+220)

Karl Williams (-455) vs. Chase Sherman (+345)

Jacqueline Amorim (-260) vs. Sam Hughes (+210)

Ignacio Bahamondies (-350) vs. Trey Ogden (+275)