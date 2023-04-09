Both Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal talked a big game about chasing a finish heading into their UFC 287 welterweight co-main event. That finish ultimately didn't come, though not for lack of trying by either man. In the end, it was Burns who had his hand raised after taking a unanimous decision.

Masvidal got off to a strong start, using some early hesitancy from Burns to set a target on Burns' leg. Eventually, Burns started letting his hands go and he routinely found Masvidal's chin with his right hand.

Burns scored the first takedown of the fight in the final seconds of the opening round, ending the frame exchanging punches with Masvidal on the ground. The takedowns continued to come in the second round, with Burns controlling much of the round on top, cautiously landing punches and focusing on controlling position.

The action truly picked up in the third round, with Burns badly hurting Masvidal several times with heavy right hands and the occasional left hook around Masvidal's guard. As has been the case throughout his career, Masvidal proved to be plenty tough enough to stay on his feet and return fire, seeming to sting Burns at times in the exchanges.

By the end of 15 minutes of action, it was clear Burns had done enough to earn the victory. The judges agreed, awarding Burns the fight by scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28.

Following the victory, Burns made it clear he was done taking on any other challengers at 170 pounds and only wanted a shot at the championship.

"Man, I'm the only guy," Burns said. "The only guy in the whole UFC that is willing to fight anyone at any time. With that being said, Leon Edwards or Colby Covington, whoever is holding that belt, I'm coming for you."

As for Masvidal, the fan-favorite who came up from street fighting to a position as one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts, he announced his career had come to an end with the loss to Burns.

"I love everybody here," Masvidal said. "Thank you everybody for watching. Sometimes your favorite basketball player doesn't have that three pointer no more and your favorite quarterback doesn't have that rifle. I don't feel the same when I get in here no more."