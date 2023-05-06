UFC is back in the Garden State on Saturday night with an interesting title tilt on tap. Bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling looks to secure a signature win when he takes on former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Cejudo will end a near three-year absence when he makes the walk out to the Octagon.

Sterling has carried the UFC bantamweight championship out of his last three fights, but a championship-defining win still eludes him. Sterling is certainly the best fighter in the division, but his performances are often overshadowed by circumstance. He took the title off Yan via disqualification in a fight he was losing, his split decision win in the rematch lacked oomph and his title defense against TJ Dillashaw was marred by Dillashaw's pre-existing shoulder injury.

Cejudo retired as UFC bantamweight champion and returns three days short of the three-year anniversary of his last fight, a win over Dominick Cruz. Cejudo is the most accomplished wrestler in UFC history and developed sharp boxing in the late stages of his UFC run. The benefactor of an immediate title shot over a queue of deserving contenders, Cejudo is talented enough to give Sterling a run for his money.

A title shot appears to be on the line in a makeshift co-main event. After original plans of Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush were scrapped, UFC called up Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad for a welterweight bout that will be a five-rounder. Burns just fought at UFC 287 in April where he took a decision off Jorge Masvidal. Muhammad has not fought since a TKO victory over Sean Brady in October.

The rest of the undercard fills out with some intriguing battles. Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade looks to bounce back from a defeat at flyweight when she takes on rising contender Xiaonan Yan. Movsar Evloev looks to take out newcomer Diego Lopes in a featherweight contest. And Charles Jourdain welcomes back Kron Gracie in the PPV opener at featherweight.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 288 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 288 fight card, odds

Henry Cejudo -120 vs. Aljamain Sterling (c) +100, bantamweight world championship

Gilbert Burns -125 vs. Belal Muhammad +105, welterweights



Jessica Andrade -195 vs. Xiaonan Yan +162, women's strawweights

Movsar Evloev -900 vs. Diego Lopes +600, featherweights

Charles Jourdain -165 vs. Kron Gracie +140, featherweights

Drew Dober -210 vs. Matt Frevola +175, lightweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu -190 vs. Devin Clark +155, light heavyweights

Khaos Williams -310 vs. Rolando Bedoya +250, welterweights

Marina Rodriguez -130 vs. Virna Jandiroba +110, women's strawweights

Parker Porter -170 vs. Braxton Smith +145, heavyweights

Ikram Aliskerov -195 vs. Phil Hawes +165, middleweights

Claudio Ribeiro -185 vs. Joseph Holmes +160, middleweights

UFC 288 info

Date: May 6



May 6 Location: Prudential Center -- Newark



Prudential Center -- Newark Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

