Amanda Nunes will attempt to add to her legacy on Saturday when she faces rising contender Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana. Their five-round bantamweight championship fight will anchor the main UFC 289 card starting at 10 p.m. ET from Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Nunes is the only two-division female champion in UFC history and her landmark reign includes a 12-fight winning streak that lasted more than seven years. The No. 5-ranked Aldana has won four of her past five to earn her first title shot. Her skillset and tenacity remind many observers of Nunes, making Saturday's main event one of the most anticipated women's title bouts in recent memory.

Nunes is a -320 favorite (risk $320 to win $100), while Aldana comes back at +265 in the latest UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, ranked lightweight contenders will meet with a potential title shot at stake as former champion Charles Oliveira (+125) takes on No. 4-ranked contender Beneil Dariush (-145). Before finalizing any UFC 289 picks of your own, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Daniel Vithlani.

Vithlani is a highly analytical UFC bettor who profited more than $6,200 for $100 bettors in 2022. This includes a documented 24-14 record on his well-respected, two-leg parlays. Every pick was documented on his public Instagram account.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

In his SportsLine debut for UFC 283 in January, Vithlani swept the main card and his predictions included advising SportsLine members to back Jamahal Hill (-125) against Glover Teixeira (+105) for the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event. Anyone who has followed him has seen massive returns.

Now, with UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana on deck, Vithlani has scoured the card top to bottom for value and released his top MMA picks. You can only see those picks at SportsLine.

UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana preview

Nunes (22-5) is universally regarded as the top female fighter in MMA history, and her journey is well-documented. She went 7-3 in her first 10 professional fights, but then rose to prominence behind a run in the UFC that has gone unmatched.

The Brazilian cemented her superstar status with a 48-second knockout of former champion Ronda Rousey in December 2016, and would win seven more fights before finally suffering a setback.

Nunes came out flat and was upset by an inspired Julianna Pena at UFC 269 in December 2021. The 35-year-old earned her revenge and reclaimed the bantamweight belt with a dominant decision against Pena in their rematch at UFC 277 last July. A trilogy match against Pena was originally scheduled for the main event on Saturday, but Pena had to withdraw because of an injury suffered in training camp.

That opened the door for Aldana (14-6), who lost her first two UFC fights by close decisions before winning five of her next six to emerge as a legitimate title-contender. The 35-year-old Mexican fighter is widely regarded as one of the best boxers in the women's game to go along with a serviceable ground game.

Her durability and resilience have often drawn comparisons to Nunes, who insists she remains as motivated as ever to remain at the top of the sport. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC 289 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 289 predictions here: He is going with Blake Bilder (-240) to his hand raised against Kyle Nelson (+200) in a featherweight matchup.

Bilder (8-0) is a grappling specialist who earned his roster spot with a first-round submission on "Dana White's Contender Series" before taking a decision victory against Shane Young in his UFC debut in February. Five of his eight victories have come by stoppage.

Nelson (13-5-1) had success in numerous promotions before joining the UFC, but has gone just 1-4-1 in six appearances in the world's toughest promotion. Another loss Saturday could put his roster spit in jeopardy.

"Bilder looks to be an exciting and well-rounded featherweight prospect. Nelson has fought the higher-level competition, but Bilder appears to be the more skilled fighter," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more UFC 289 picks at SportsLine.

How to make UFC 289 picks and bets

Vithlani also has strong picks for Nunes vs. Aldana other bouts on the UFC 289 card. He's also backing a fighter who "has long been criminally underrated" to emerge with a dominant victory. Those picks are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC 289: Nunes vs. Aldana, and which fighter is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 289, all from the MMA expert who profited more than $6,200 in 2022, and find out.

UFC 289 odds, fight card:

See full UFC 289 picks, predictions, and best bets here.

Amanda Nunes (-320) vs. Irene Aldana (+265)

Charles Oliveira (+125) vs. Beniel Dariush (-145)

Mike Malott (-205) vs. Adam Fugitt (+175)

Dan Ige (-250) vs. Nate Landwehr (+210)

Marc-Andre Barriault (-145) vs. Eryk Anders (+125)

Nassourdine Imavov (-145) vs. Chris Curtis (+125)

Jasmine Jasdavicius (+245) vs. Miranda Maverick (-295)

Aiemann Zahabi (+105) vs. Aori Qileng (-125)

Kyle Nelson (+200) vs. Blake Bilder (-240)

David Dvorak (-320) vs. Steve Erceg (+275)

Diana Belbita (-110) vs. Maria Oliveira (-110)