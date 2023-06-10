Amanda Nunes is considered by many as the greatest female fighter in mixed martial arts history. Irene Aldana is riding the wave of a dominant year for Mexican fighters. Nunes and Aldana collide in Vancouver on Saturday to close out UFC 289 with the UFC women's bantamweight championship at stake.

UFC returns to Vancouver and the entire nation of Canada for the first time since September 2019. Nunes makes the first defense of her second reign as women's bantamweight champion after retrieving the title from Julianna Pena. Aldana looks to replicate the success her teammate Alexa Grasso had against Valentina Shevchenko as she looks to dethrone another champion on the Mount Rushmore of women's MMA.

Saturday's co-main event is considered by many as the people's main event. Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush are two of the most diverse finishers among the lightweight elite. UFC president Dana White was non-committal as usual, but Dariush and Oliveira are under the impression that the winner will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. It's not the meatiest pay-per-view offering but the main card is loaded with potential Fight of the Nights.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including a complete preview of UFC 289 below.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 289 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 289 prelims

Date: June 10 | Location: Rogers Center -- Vancouver, Canada

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 289 main card

Date: June 10 | Location: Rogers Center -- Vancouver, Canada

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 289 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 289 main card, odds