UFC International Fight Week is locked in with a card that lives up to its name, if not its reputation for star power. UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8 with a card filled with fighters from around the world at UFC 290. The T-Mobile Arena will host a main event pitting Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez against each other to unify the featherweight title.

Rodriguez defeated Josh Emmett to cement his undisputed title shot following Volkanovski's excursion to an ultra-competitive but unsuccessful super fight against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Mexico continues to show up and show out at International Fight Week as flyweight champion Brandon Moreno -- having finally concluded his historic quadrilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo -- defends his title against Brazil's Alexandre Pantoja. The two previously met in 2018 with Pantoja picking up a unanimous decision, leading to Moreno's brief UFC release.

The card also features Australia's Robert Whittaker vs. South Africa's Dricus du Plessis with the winner earning a shot at Nigerian-born, New Zealand-raised middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. The main card opens with highly-accomplished American wrestler Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 290 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 290 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -410 vs. Yair Rodriguez (ic) +320, featherweight championship unification

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Alexandre Pantoja, flyweight championship

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweights

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker, lightweights

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore, middleweights

Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweights

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes, women's strawweights

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price, welterweights



UFC 290 info