UFC International Fight Week is locked in with a card that lives up to its name, if not its reputation for star power. UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8 with a card filled with fighters from around the world at UFC 290. The T-Mobile Arena will host a main event pitting Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez against each other to unify the featherweight title.

Rodriguez defeated Josh Emmett to cement his undisputed title shot following Volkanovski's excursion to an ultra-competitive but unsuccessful super fight against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Mexico continues to show up and show out at International Fight Week as flyweight champion Brandon Moreno -- having finally concluded his historic quadrilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo -- defends his title against Brazil's Alexandre Pantoja. The two previously met in 2018 with Pantoja picking up a unanimous decision, leading to Moreno's brief UFC release.

The undercard will feature a bevy of fan favorite names and rising prospects as is typically the case with International Fight Week. Look no further than the featured bout on the main card where former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on rising contender Dricus du Plessis in a title eliminator. Plus, veteran lightweights Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker meet in a bit of a crossroads matchup with both fighters heading in opposite directions. And to open the festivities is heralded prospect Bo Nickal as the wrestling phenom takes on Tresean Gore at middleweight.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 290 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 290 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -440 vs. Yair Rodriguez (ic) +340, featherweight championship unification

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Alexandre Pantoja, flyweight championship

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis, middleweights

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker, lightweights

Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore, middleweights

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price, welterweights

Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweights

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes, women's strawweights

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweights

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachino, light heavyweights

Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman, bantamweights

Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar, flyweights

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweights

UFC 290 info