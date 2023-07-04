UFC International Fight Week is locked in with a card that lives up to its name, if not its reputation for star power. UFC returns to Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8 with a card filled with fighters from around the world at UFC 290. The T-Mobile Arena will host a main event pitting Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez against each other to unify the featherweight title.

Rodriguez defeated Josh Emmett to cement his undisputed title shot following Volkanovski's excursion to an ultra-competitive but unsuccessful super fight against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Mexico continues to show up and show out at International Fight Week as flyweight champion Brandon Moreno -- having finally concluded his historic quadrilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo -- defends his title against Brazil's Alexandre Pantoja. The two previously met in 2018 with Pantoja picking up a unanimous decision, leading to Moreno's brief UFC release.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 290 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 290 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -400 vs. Yair Rodriguez (ic) +310, featherweight title

Brandon Moreno (c) -200 vs. Alexandre Pantoja +170, flyweight championship

Robert Whittaker -380 vs. Dricus du Plessis +300, middleweights

Jalin Turner -250 vs. Dan Hooker +205, lightweights

Bo Nickal vs. TBD, middleweights

Niko Price -260 vs. Robbie Lawler +210, welterweights

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell, welterweights

Yazmin Jauregui -420 vs. Denise Gomes +320, women's strawweights

Jimmy Crute -120 vs. Alonzo Menifield +100, light heavyweights

Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez, flyweights

Vitor Petrino -280 vs. Marcin Prachino +230, light heavyweights

Cameron Saaiman -440 vs. Christian Rodriguez +340, bantamweights

Jesus Aguilar -160 vs. Shannon Ross +135, flyweights

Esteban Ribovics -160 vs, Kamuela Kirk +135, lightweights

UFC 290 info

Date: July 8



July 8 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 290 countdown