UFC 290 may have lacked the star power traditionally expected of International Fight Week, but it delivered one of the best action cards in IFW history. Saturday's events plant the seeds for what is to come in the remainder of 2023.

Alexander Volkanovski capped off an exciting night in Las Vegas by building on his case as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Volkanovski overcame a game Yair Rodriguez to unify the featherweight and interim featherweight titles. Volkanovski looks ahead to a potential rematch with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev or an exciting featherweight challenger in Ilia Topuria.

Brandon Moreno and Alexandre Pantoja delivered an all-time flyweight classic, earlier in the evening, and the UFC has its next middleweight title fight lined up.

Let's take a look at where UFC is headed in the second half of the year.

Featherweight division



UFC bantamweight championship -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria: The door to Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 was closed shut as fast as it was kicked open. Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira told TSN this week that he won't be available to fight Makhachev at UFC 294 in October. It appeared there was space for Volkanovski to slide in with a win on Saturday, however, the featherweight champion disclosed post-fight that he requires surgery for an arm injury he sustained during training. A timetable for Volkanovski is unclear, but the injury casts doubt on a three-month turnaround to fight another champ. Enter Topuria, an exciting and fresh contender that appears to be the next big thing at featherweight. Volkanovski vowed to "squash" Topuria during his post-fight interview and even faced off with him cage-side. A tantalizing fight and one the UFC should book.

Yair Rodriguez vs. Arnold Allen: There are a handful of fighters in the UFC's official featherweight Top 10 that Rodriguez (No. 1) hasn't fought, but none appear to be on the verge of title contention. Allen (No. 4) is closer than most, especially while Max Holloway is locked out of a title shot following three losses to Volkanovski. Rodriguez and Allen are both in need of a win to establish themselves as worthy of a crack at the title. That should also give the division some time to sort itself out.

Flyweight division



Alexander Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno: It took Israel Adesanya four attempts across two different sports to finally beat Alex Pereira. Moreno should be afforded the same opportunity. Their Fight of the Year contender was very close and the split decision reflects on how competitive the fight was. Pantoja's durability and power were difference makers in the fight -- along with pivotal takedowns -- but one could argue that Moreno fought with more skill. Moreno may want a break from another four-fight series, in which case Brandon Royval is chomping at the bit for his chance.

Middleweight division

UFC middleweight championship -- Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis: This one goes without saying. UFC president Dana White previously labelled Robert Whittaker vs. du Plessis as a title eliminator. Adesanya and du Plessis even faced off in the cage following du Plessis' impressive second-round TKO win. It's going to be a nasty promotional build to UFC 293 in Sydney, but at least it features a fresh deserving contender in du Plessis.

Robert Whittaker vs. Sean Strickland: Booking this fight is dependent on how quickly Whittaker can turn around following his TKO loss. Strickland emerged relatively healthy from his fight against Abus Magomedov last week and likes to remain active. The problem at middleweight is that Adesanya and Whittaker have cleared out most of the division. Strickland is likely on the cusp of a title shot based on his competitive fight with Jared Cannonier and unhinged personality that some fans find endearing. The Strickland find will be a good litmus test for where Whittaker is currently at and how impressive du Plessis' win truly was. Another option for Whittaker could be Paulo Costa or Ikram Aliskerov after UFC 291.