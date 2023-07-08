Yair Rodriguez says he has paid his dues to receive a title shot, and the top-ranked featherweight plans to make the most of it on Saturday when he faces reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 290. Their five-round battle anchors the main UFC 290 fight card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Rodriguez, who is widely considered the division's most lethal striker, will make his first title appearance. He told the media this week he did everything asked of him to earn the opportunity, which included taking a fight for the interim title in February against Josh Emmett, which he won via stoppage. Volkanovski will make his fifth title defense and many MMA observers believe Rodriguez will be his toughest challenge to date.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez preview

In a relatively short span, Volkanovski (25-2) has emerged from a little-known contender to perhaps the division's most accomplished featherweight. He is ranked No. 2 behind only Jon Jones in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

The 34-year-old Australian is a former professional rugby player who turned to mixed martial arts in large part to get in shape following his days on the pitch. Volkanovski has long maintained that he had little natural aptitude for mixed martial arts, but made his way through sheer determination and a relentless work ethic.

He is now known for his competence in just about every MMA discipline and endless cardio that he weaponizes in the cage. Volkanovski took control of the division with a memorable three-fight sweep of popular former champion Max Holloway. Two of his four title defenses have come against Holloway, including a dominant decision in their third matchup in July of last year.

Rodriguez (15-3-1) has long been hailed as a potential contender, but various injuries caused delays in his career trajectory and he fell out of public view on a couple of occasions. When healthy, the 30-year-old Mexican fighter has proven to be one of the game's most lethal and dynamic strikers.

Rodriguez dispatched former title contender Brian Ortega in the first round of their July 2022 fight before stopping the overmatched Emmett in the second round of their interim title fight. Many MMA observers believe Rodriguez poses the most legitimate threat to dethroning Volkanovski at featherweight. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC 290 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 290 picks here: He is siding with Niko Price (-260) to get his hand raised against Robbie Lawler (+220) in a matchup of welterweights.

The 41-year-old Lawler (29-16-1) is a beloved MMA icon and former welterweight champion who will be reportedly making his final appearance in the Octagon on Saturday. Although Lawler has been competitive in most of his recent fights, he has just one win in his past six outings and is coming off a stoppage loss to fellow veteran Bryan Barberena in July of last year.

Price (15-6-2) is a seven-year UFC veteran who is popular with fans because of his nonstop brawling style and willingness to take on any opponent. The 33-year-old Florida native has just one win in his last five appearances and suffered a stoppage loss to prospect Philip Rowe last December.

"Price can make this fight ugly by putting on a high pace and using his wrestling and pressure. This fight could end up being a war, which favors the younger Price." Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more UFC 290 picks at SportsLine.

UFC 290 odds, fight card

Alexander Volkanovski (-400) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+310)

Brandon Moreno (-190) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+170)

Robert Whittaker (-400) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (+300)

Jalin Turner (-255) vs. Dan Hooker (+215)

Robbie Lawler (+220) vs. Niko Price (-260)

Jack Della Maddalena (-900) vs. Josiah Harrell (+600)

Yazmin Jauregui (-400) vs. Denise Gomes (+320)

Jimmy Crute (-120) Vs. Alonzo Menifield (+100)

Vitor Petrino (-280) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+235)

Cameron Saaiman (-500) vs. Terrence Mitchell (+370)

Shannon Ross (+125) vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar (-145)

Kamuela Kirk (+130) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-150)