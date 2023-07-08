UFC 290 serves as the anchor for this year's International Fight Week. The summer spectacular is headlined by a title unifier between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez, the UFC featherweight and interim champion, respectively. It all goes down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Volkanovski is considered by many the best active pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It's a conversation he's in with the likes of heavyweight champ Jon Jones and lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. Volkanovski returns to defend his featherweight throne after making a strong account of himself up a weight class in a loss to Makhachev. Awaiting to challenge Volkanovski's rule is Rodriguez, a dynamic striker who finished Josh Emmett to earn his place at the top.

Saturday's co-main event is another title tilt. Flyweight champ Brandon Moreno emerged victorious in a historic quadrilogy against Deiveson Figueiredo only to meet another familiar foe. Alexandre Pantoja has two prior victories over Moreno: one professional UFC fight and an exhibition bout on "The Ultimate Fighter." Both fighters have matured drastically since. Moreno is the betting favorite, but can he finally overcome Pantoja?

Other fighters to keep an eye on include standout collegiate wrestler Bo Nickal, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and retiring former UFC welterweight champ Robbie Lawler.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 290 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 290 prelims

Date: July 8 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ABC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 290 main card

Date: July 8 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 290 main fight card and betting odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

UFC 290 main card, odds