One of UFC's top pound-for-pound fighters will try to stay unbeaten at 145 pounds when featherweight champion Alexander Vokanovski battles interim champ Yair Rodriguez in Saturday's UFC 290 main event. The main card will get underway at 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Volkanovski, who is ranked second on UFC's pound-for-pound rankings, will try to rebound after dropping his last fight, a unanimous decision to Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound lightweight title in February. Rodriguez was triumphant in his last fight, winning a second-round submission over Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight crown in February.

Volkanovski is a -370 favorite (risk $370 to win $100), while Rodriguez comes back at +290 in the latest UFC 290 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The co-main event features a flyweight matchup between Brandon Moreno (-210) and Alexandre Pantoja (+175). Before finalizing any UFC 290 picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $11,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past four years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez in sight, Marley has studied the card from top to bottom and revealed his top picks and best bets. You can only see Marley's MMA picks at SportsLine.

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez preview

Volkanovski, from Australia, has been the undisputed featherweight champion for nearly four years, since defeating Max Holloway by unanimous decision at UFC 245. He had been on a 22-bout winning streak, which began in 2013, before falling to Makhachev at UFC 284. Volkanovski has been dominant, compiling a 25-2 mark as a professional, including going 12-1 in UFC. He is unbeaten at the featherweight division, going 10-0, with his only defeats coming at the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

Of his 10 featherweight wins, seven have come via decision. The 34-year-old began his career in May 2012 at the welterweight division. He is also a former Australian Fighting Championship champion, and prior to joining UFC, competed as a professional boxer for one fight, winning it in a four-round unanimous decision over Dillon Bargero in April 2015. Volkanovski is making his fifth title defense at the featherweight level.

Rodriguez, 30, began his professional career in October 2011 and has compiled an impressive 16-3-1 mark. Six of his victories have come via knockout, while three were by submission. Rodriguez has not lost since November of last year, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Max Holloway. He was won three of his last four bouts, including two in a row.

Rodriguez, who is from Mexico, joined UFC in 2014. He has been featured in a number of television series or documentary films. In 2014, he appeared as himself in The Ultimate Fighter television series, and was part of the UFC 200 Greatest Fighters of All Time mini-TV series. In the 2018 documentary film "El Pantera," he appeared as himself. You can see who Marley is backing here. See all of Marley's UFC 290 picks here.

Top UFC 290 predictions

One of Marley's top UFC 290 picks: He is backing Robert Whittaker (-380) to defeat Dricus Du Plessis (+300) in a battle of middleweights.

Whittaker, 32, is 25-6 as a professional, including 15-4 in UFC. He has registered 10 wins by KO/TKO with five wins coming by submission. He has two first-round finishes and is the former UFC middleweight champion. He has won four of his last five bouts and is 13-2 in his last 15. Whittaker's only losses since 2014 have come versus middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, and they are also his only losses at 185 pounds.

Du Plessis, 29, has compiled a 19-2 record as a professional, including 5-0 in the UFC. He has eight wins by KO/TKO and 10 by submission. He is on a seven-fight winning streak and is 15-1 in his past 16 bouts. He is averaging 6.72 significant strikes landed per minute, best in UFC middleweight history with a minimum five fights. He has a 2.99 strike differential, also best in UFC middleweight history.

"(Du Plessis) can keep this fight close with volume. He has big power, and he can mix in takedowns. I do think he can keep the fight much closer than these odds indicate and I wouldn't want to trust the judges holding a -380 Whittaker ticket if this does go the distance. At these odds it's dog or pass on the ML for me, but Whittaker is the better fighter, and I will take him to win two or all three rounds," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

How to make UFC 290 picks

Marley has strong picks for Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez and every other bout on the UFC 290 card. He's also backing a fighter who has a "big edge on the ground," to emerge with a dominant victory. See Marley's picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 290, all from the MMA expert who's up nearly $11,000 on MMA in the past three-plus years, and find out.

UFC 290 odds, fight card

See full UFC 290 picks, predictions, best bets here.

Alex Volkanovski (-370) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+290)

Brandon Moreno (-210) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+175)

Robert Whittaker (-380) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (+300)

Jalin Turner (-280) vs. Dan Hooker (+230)

Niko Price (-230) vs. Robbie Lawler (+190)

Jack Della Maddalena (-900) vs. Josiah Harrell (+600)

Yazmin Jauregui (-380) vs. Denise Gomes (+300)

Jimmy Crute (-130) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+110)

Tatsuro Taira (-1000) vs. Edgar Chairez (+650)

Vitor Petrino (-230) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+190)

Cameron Saaiman (-550) vs. Terrence Mitchell (+400)

Jesus Aguilar (-140) vs. Shannon Ross (+120)

Esteban Ribovics (-140) vs. Kamuela Kirk (+120)