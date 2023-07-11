UFC heads to Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 29 with a rare pay-per-view card featuring no UFC championships. Fans will instead be treated to Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2, a follow-up to their 2018 Fight of the Year, with the ceremonial BMF title at stake.

Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 headlines UFC's return to the Delta Center in Utah. The pair engaged in a gruelling four-round battle in April 2018 with Gaethje ultimately succumbing to strikes. The BMF belt is at stake with retired titleholder Jorge Masvidal pegged to wrap the championship around the winner's waist. While only a ceremonial title is at stake, both Poirier and Gaethje are in striking distance of a fight with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. A strong performance could set them up for a showdown in short order.

UFC 291 features a card loaded with fan-favorite fighters. Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira makes his light heavyweight debut, plus Derrick Lewis, Kevin Holland and Paulo Costa are back in action. Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green and Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira are also on the lineup.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 291 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 291 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier -135 vs. Justin Gaethje +115, lightweights

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira, light heavyweights

Bobby Green vs. Tony Ferguson, lightweights

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Paulo Costa, middleweights

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira, welterweights

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerdio de Lia, heavyweights

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Chiesa, welterweights

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Yohan Lainesse, welterweights

Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro, middleweights

CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador, flyweights

Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim, welterweights

Joanne Wood vs. Priscila Cachoeira, women's flyweights



UFC 291 info