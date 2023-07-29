UFC is back on PPV this weekend with its second helping in the month of July. The promotion heads back to Salt Lake City, Utah for an epic clash between lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in the main event. While no official title will be at stake, UFC is resurrecting the ceremonial "BMF" title for the rematch between the two all-action fighters.

The two first met back in 2018 in what was considered the Fight of the Year as they battled it out over four hellacious rounds before Poirier managed to stop Gaethje. Since then, their paths have diverted with Poirier winning two more fights to get his shot at the title, but he came up short in getting submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. After that, Poirier bounced right back to pick up a win over Dan Hooker and a pair of victories over Conor McGregor before again falling short in a title shot against Charles Oliveira.

Gaethje, meanwhile, seemed to resurrect his career with four straight devastating knockout wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson to get his shot at the belt, but he, like Poirier, came up short against Nurmagomedov. After a bounce-back win over Michael Chandler, Gaethje too failed to get past the test of Oliveira in a title opportunity.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 291 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 291 fight card, odds

Dustin Poirier -150 vs. Justin Gaethje +125, lightweights

Jan Blachowicz -110 vs. Alex Pereira -110, light heavyweights

Bobby Green -400 vs. Tony Ferguson +310, lightweights

Marcos Rogerio de Lima -230 vs. Derrick Lewis +190, heavyweights

Kevin Holland -150 vs. Michael Chiesa +125, welterweights

Gabriel Bonfim -330 vs. Trevin Giles +260, welterweights

Roman Kopylov -200 vs. Claudio Ribeiro +170, middleweights

Jake Matthews -260 vs. Darrius Flowers +210, welterweights

CJ Vergara -150 vs. Vinicius Salvador +125, flyweights

Matthew Semelsberger -210 vs. Uros Medic +175, welterweights

Miranda Maverick -270 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +220, women's flyweights



UFC 291 info

Date: July 29



July 29 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99 (with ESPN+ subscription)

UFC 291 countdown

