Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje have each dubbed themselves as UFC's most violent man over the years. A strong case can be made for either lightweight, but Poirier and Gaethje look to settle the matter at UFC 291 on Saturday with the ceremonial BMF title at stake in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Your mileage may vary on the BMF (Baddest Mother F----er) concept, but the fighters on the marquee certainly fit the bill. Poirier and Gaethje are among the all-time leaders in Fight of the Night bonuses. Poirier could set an all-time record if their second encounter in Salt Lake City comes close to replicating the magic of their 2018 Fight of the Year.

Let's take a closer look at the biggest storylines from a pay-per-view card that deviates from the norm.

Poirier chases elusive hardware



The BMF championship is a title with no real value. It's a ceremonial trophy and not a particularly prestigious one. It does not promise the winner a UFC title shot or anything of substance that's been publicly disclosed. Yet scrub through the silver prize and you'll find specs of gold. Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 for the UFC lightweight championship was recently announced by the promotion. That gives the winner of Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 ample time to recover for an eventual showdown with the lightweight champ. Poirier has legitimate crossover fandom after beating Conor McGregor in a trilogy and the UFC would certainly be willing to thrust him into another marquee. "The Diamond" is in his athletic prime, but he has engaged in many grueling battles in a career spanning nearly 40 fights in 15 years. It isn't necessarily do-or-die for Poirier at UFC 291, but it's hard to imagine he has many chances left to drape himself in gold. The former interim lightweight champion has always been the bridesmaid, never the bride. The pressure is on as he approaches a third chance to become the undisputed champion.

The clock is ticking on Gaethje



Gaethje has given to the UFC fanbase more than most. Gaethje, aptly nicknamed "The Highlight," has earned 11 performance bonuses in 11 UFC fights. After all, UFC cards usually feature 12 to 15 bouts competing for one Fight of the Night bonus and two Performance of the Night bonuses. Gaethje was once concerned exclusively with being UFC's most violent fighter but has shifted his focus to becoming the world champ. Although, he too has come up short in his opportunities at the full title when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Gaethje previously told MMA Fighting that he'd like to retire by age 37, putting a three-year deadline on his chances to fight for the title once more. A win over Poirier places Gaethje in a murderer's row of contenders with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and impending title challenger Charles Oliveira.

Pereira's absurd two-division run

Pereira's journey to UFC champion ranks among the most impressive rises in MMA history. Pereira captured the UFC middleweight title in his fourth Octagon appearance, reminiscent of Brock Lesnar's shocking sprint to the top of the heavyweight ranks. Pereira may not have accomplished the feat quite as fast as Lesnar, but it's possible for "Poatan" to capture UFC titles in two weight classes in short order. Pereira will be greeted by former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in his 205-pound debut. There is a lot of mystery surrounding the status of the light heavyweight title after Jamahal Hill vacated the title due to injury. UFC could potentially amend Blachowicz vs. Pereira as a title eliminator or take it one step further and put the vacant title at stake. Pereira becoming a two-division UFC champion in roughly 10 MMA fights would be an unfathomable feather in his cap.

Should Tony Ferguson even be fighting?



The announcement of Ferguson vs. Bobby Green was met with confusion at best and disgust at worst. Ferguson was arrested on a DUI charge and booked into jail on May 7, after allegedly crashing his truck into two other vehicles outside of a nightclub. The UFC booked Ferguson vs. Green nine days later. Ferguson subsequently pled not guilty to the misdemeanor DUI charge, but the promotion deserves scrutiny for booking the fight so soon after a pending police investigation. It is a concerning decision when you factor in Ferguson's mental health history and his competitive fall from grace. Ferguson's wife, Cristina Ferguson, filed a restraining order against him in 2019, telling ESPN, "Tony Ferguson is a good husband and good father to our son. The current legal proceedings are part of a process to ensure that Tony will receive the help necessary to continue being the best possible." Ferguson is also deep into his first career losing streak with five consecutive losses. Green is a step down from most of Ferguson's past opponents but still possesses many threats to a war-torn Ferguson. It's possible that fighting is the perfect therapy for "El Cucuy," but it's hard to support how this fight came together.

Is Derrick Lewis done as a contender?



Lewis is another fan-favorite trapped in a career-worst rut. Lewis is contending with the first losing streak of a profession spanning nearly 40 fights and has been stopped in all three. Marcos Rogério de Lima is a step down from the likes of Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa, but that's all the more reason why Lewis must win this fight. A loss to a fellow 38-year-old heavyweight, one that likely will never fight for a world title, would really reshape his role in the division. Heavyweight is kinder to its elder statesmen than most divisions. This is because power is often the last thing to go and the average quality of heavyweight fighters isn't quite as high as lighter, more populated divisions. Lewis shares the record for most knockouts in UFC history and that power is something Lewis can always fall back on, but it feels like his days as a perennial contender are behind him. The road will only prove more challenging as heavyweight begins to populate with more well-rounded, athletic heavyweights of the future like Tom Aspinall and Jailton Almeida. There will always be a place for a fighter with Lewis' head-rattling power and cult following, but it's unlikely to be near the top without a fantastic showing on Saturday.