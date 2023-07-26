UFC 291 is headlined by a BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, but there are plenty of bad dudes competing up and down the card. Salt Lake City is fight central this weekend with the likes of Alex Pereira, Kevin Holland and Stephen Thompson all in action.

Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 is a re-run of their classic, 2018 Fight of the Year. The pair are among the all-time leaders in Fight of the Night bonuses. It's nearly impossible to match the level of violence that Poirier and Gaethje are accustomed to, but there are a number of fighters at UFC 291 that will certainly try their best.

Take a look below at three fights that could produce highlight-reel moments on Saturday night.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Former light heavyweight champion Blachowicz welcomes former middleweight champion Pereira to the 205-pound division. There are few top-shelf fighters as under appreciated as Blachowicz. The Polish hammer turned back reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in his bid to become a two-division champion and looks to halt Pereira's rise. Blachowicz has a diverse skill set, something reflected in his near-even split of knockout, submission and decision wins. Blachowicz's versatility allows him to gameplan around his opponent's weaknesses.

Pereira is an enormous middleweight fit for light heavyweight but his defensive wrestling needs a major upgrade in short order. What Pereira has going for him is the highest level of offensive striking in MMA and nearly unmatched power. The winner seems like a suitable candidate to fight for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title, pending the return of Jiri Prochazka from injury. Saturday's co-main event is a fight with title implications and a meaningful impact on the light heavyweight landscape.

Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

Pairing two striking specialists can have mixed results: an intriguing high-level chess match, numbing trepidation, or absolute fireworks. It feels like the ageless "Wonderboy" -- who is shockingly 40 -- is moving away from the title picture. If his Fight of the Night against Kevin Holland is any indication, there is still a lot of meat on that bone. Pereira certainly fits the bill. Pereira is a colorful character and a rare representative of capoeira in elite MMA. The Brazilian has reeled in some of the chaos in a successful bid to build a five-fight winning streak in the UFC, but his Fight of the Night against Santiago Ponzinibbio last time out proves that the right matchup can produce fireworks. Fingers crossed Thompson vs. Pereira produces magic.

Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

Holland is one of the most charismatic personalities and dynamic fighters in the UFC. He brought the best out of Thompson in a losing effort but can fall back on a broken hand that limited his weapons. Chiesa is a submission savant with relentless grappling, an area where Holland has traditionally struggled. Chiesa vs. Holland probably won't be your Fight of the Night, but between Chiesa's 11 career submissions and Holland's 14 KOs, chances for a finish are high. It's a clash of styles that lends itself well to a Performance of the Night bonus.

Honorable mentions: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Jake Matthews vs. Miguel Baeza, Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green