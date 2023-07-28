Two of the most prolific strikers in the lightweight division will collide in the main event of UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 on Saturday when No. 2-ranked Dustin Poirier meets No. 3-ranked Justin Gaethje in a much-anticipated rematch. The five-round fight that carries title-shot implications anchors the main UFC 291 fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Poirier and Gaethje are both among the most popular fighters on the UFC roster because of their tenacity and durability. They met in April 2018 and the action-packed fight saw Poirier emerge with a fourth-round stoppage.

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 preview

Poirier and Gaethje are among the most recognizable names in the sport, and their fights are widely considered must-see affairs among MMA observers. They have had similar career trajectories and share similar fighting styles that involve a willingness to take damage to inflict some on their opponents. What's more, both 34-year-old fighters have lost their two title shots to the same opponents, former champions Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. The winner of Saturday's main event is practically assured of a third crack at the coveted belt.

Poirier (29-7-1) was last seen submitting former Bellator standout Michael Chandler in the third round of their wild fight at UFC 281 that earned Fight of the Night honors and was given consideration for Fight of the Year by numerous media outlets. Porier is also known for knocking out former two-division champion Conor McGregor twice in a six-month span in 2021.

Gaethje (24-4) is the former World Series of Fighting champion who made his much-anticipated UFC debut in July 2017 and knocked out journeyman Michael Johnson. In just his third UFC outing, Gaethje was given a litmus test in a matchup with Poirier and they produced a memorable brawl. Both fighters had their moments, but Poirier landed a flurry early in the fourth to which Gaethje couldn't respond and the fight was stopped.

Most MMA observers believed a rematch was inevitable and likely would have occurred before now. But somehow the rematch was never made despite the two combatants circling each other in the top-five lightweight rankings for the past five-plus years while both earned their pair of title shots.

Poirier is generally seen as more well-rounded, as he has eight submissions to go along with 14 knockouts. Gaethje is still widely perceived as a barroom brawler in a UFC uniform and has 19 knockouts among his 24 professional victories. But a little more attention to fundamentals and defense has helped Gaethje in recent bouts, including his majority decision over rising contender Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 in March. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC 291 predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC 291 selections here: He is siding with C.J. Vergara (-160) to get past Vinicius Salvador (+130) in a flyweight matchup.

Vergara (11-4-1) is a power puncher who once had a streak of five consecutive knockout victories. The 32-year-old Texan has split four UFC appearances and is coming off a knockout of Daniel da Silva in March.

Salvador (14-5) is a knockout artist who has 13 stoppages among his 14 professional victories. But the 27-year-old Brazilian lost his UFC by decision to Victor Altamirano in March.

"Vergara has great toughness and cardio, and he can go to his wrestling if the fight gets ugly," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more UFC 291 picks at SportsLine.

UFC 291 odds, fight card

Dustin Poirier (-150) vs. Justin Gaethje (+130)

Alex Pereira (-115) vs. Jan Blachowicz (-105)

Stephen Thompson (-150) vs. Michel Pereira (+130)

Tony Ferguson (+320) vs. Bobby Green (-400)

Michael Chiesa (+125) vs. Kevin Holland (-145)

Gabriel Bonfim (-320) vs. Trevin Giles (+265)

Derrick Lewis (+170) vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima (-200)

Roman Kopylov (-240) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (+195)

Jake Matthews (-265) vs. Darius Flowers (+225)

C.J. Vergara (-160) vs. Vinicius Salvador (+130)