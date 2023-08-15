UFC's most underappreciated world champion is set to face one of the promotion's most marketable crossover stars. Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley meet for the UFC bantamweight championship in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Sterling's reign as UFC bantamweight champion has been riddled with outcomes that have capped his popularity as a leading man. His stint as UFC champion has included one disqualification win, two split decisions, and a decisive victory over TJ Dillashaw, who entered with one immobilized shoulder. Sterling's grappling has been impossible to solve lately but the results have not translated to a level of popularity that matches his skill.

O'Malley is his antithesis in many ways. A colorful, cocky striker who prioritizes business savvy over fighting the absolute best every time, "Suga" cemented himself as a legitimate challenger with a narrow but thrilling Fight of the Night against former champion Petr Yan. It was O'Malley's first win over an elite bantamweight and validated his title pursuits.

The bantamweight championship is not the only title up for grabs in Boston. UFC women's strawweight title fight has an international flair as China's Zhang Weili defends against Brazil's Amanda Lemos. Zhang regained the 115-pound title in November with a second-round submission of Carla Esparza. The Chinese fighter has been on a tear since losing a close decision to Rose Namajunas in November 2021, also scoring a TKO of Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Lemos, meanwhile, bounced back from a first-round submission loss to Jessica Andrade in April 2022 to score a pair of stoppage victories to close the year and earn her title shot.

UFC 292 fight card, odds

Aljamain Sterling (c) -260 vs. Sean O'Malley +210, bantamweight championship

Zhang Weili (c) -320 vs. Amanda Lemos +250, featherweight championship

Marlon Vera -190 vs. Pedro Munhoz +160, bantamweights

Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweights

Mario Bautista vs. Da'Mon Blackshear, bantamweights

Brad Tavares -260 vs. Chris Weidman +210, middleweights

Andre Petroski -240 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +200, middleweights

Natalia Silva -350 vs. Andrea Lee +275, women's flyweights

Gregory Rodrigues -350 vs. Denis Tiuliulin +275, middleweights

Karine Silva -155 vs. Maryna Moroz +130, women's flyweights



