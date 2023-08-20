Sean O'Malley delivered the biggest moment of his career on Saturday in Boston. "Suga" landed a perfect counter right hand that sent Aljamain Sterling face first to the canvas before finishing the fight with follow-up shots to become the new UFC bantamweight champion at UFC 292.

O'Malley and Sterling traded verbal jabs all week in the lead up to the fight, but O'Malley kept his promise with the TKO finish. It was a near perfect fight for the challenger as he staved off a pair of takedown attempts from Sterling before landing the fight-ending shots. At just 28, O'Malley now calls all the shots in one of the sport's deepest divisions.

Elsewhere on the card, Zhang Weili reminded many why there's such a giant gap between her and the rest of the division. Weili scored a brutal decision win over Amanda Lemos to retain the women's strawweight crown by wide scorecards. Despite a sneaky submission attempt by Lemos near the end of Round 1, Weili was nearly one-way traffic in terms of strikes landed in the fight. In fact, Weili set a record for biggest strike disparity in women's UFC history. The win kicked off her second reign as champion after taking the belt from Carla Esparza by submission in November.

UFC 292 fight card, results

Sean O'Malley def. Aljamain Sterling (c) via second-round TKO (punches)

Zhang Weili (c) def. Amanda Lemos

Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-24)

Mario Bautista def. Da'Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Marlon Vera def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Denis Tiuliulin via first-round knockout (elbow)

Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via second-round submission (triangle choke)

Brad Katona def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Andre Petroski def. Gerald Meerschaert via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Natalia Silva def. Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Karine Silva def. Maryna Moroz via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

