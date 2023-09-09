Sean Strickland will try to shock the world on Saturday night when he takes on UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293. Strickland is a heavy underdog as he takes on one of the sport's pound-for-pound best at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Adesanya is on his second run as champion and making the first defense of the title since regaining it with a knockout of Alex Pereira. In his first run as champion, Adesanya successfully defended the title five times.

In the co-main event, Tai Tuivasa will look to score a big win in front of his countrymen when he faces Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight clash.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 293 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 293 prelims

Date: Sept. 9 | Location: Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Australia

Time: 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN News | Stream: fubo (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 293 main card

Date: Sept. 9 | Location: Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Australia

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 293 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 293 main card, odds