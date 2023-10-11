UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is swooping in to save the day and avenge his only UFC loss. Volkanovski agreed to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev on short notice after Charles Oliveira was forced off UFC 294's main event due to injury.

Makhachev and Volkanovski will meet for a second time on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Champ vs. champ super fights are rare enough, but this is the first time that two active UFC champions will compete in a two-fight series. Volkanovski faces a steep challenge with roughly 10 days to prepare for a title fight up a weight class. Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision in their first fight, but Volkanovski's stock elevated after giving Makhachev his toughest test in recent memory. Makhachev has not fought since February; meanwhile, Volkanovski defended his featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez in July.

Lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot also looms in the shadows. UFC president Dana White anointed him as the backup fighter for Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2, a role designed to solve for a booked fighter missing weight or falling out of a fight. Unfortunately for Gamrot, the UFC pivoted to what is almost certainly a more high-profile fight.

Oliveira suffered a nasty eyebrow gash in training that booted him from UFC 294, but it's not the only injury that could seriously affect the pay-per-view. UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa underwent elbow surgery four weeks before the event. Costa insists that he will compete in his scheduled co-main event fight against Khamzat Chimaev; however, the UFC is exploring replacement options. The winner of Costa vs. Chimaev could make a strong case to challenge UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 294 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 294 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, lightweight championship



Khamzat Chimaev -380 vs. Paulo Costa +300, middleweights

Magomed Ankalaev -340 vs. Johnny Walker +270, light heavyweights

Ikram Aliskerov -120 vs. Nassourdine Imavov +100, middleweights

Said Nurmagomedov -195 vs. Muin Gafurov +165, bantamweights



Muhammad Mokaev -500 vs. Tim Elliot +380, flyweights



Mohammad Yahya -135 vs. Trevor Peek +115, lightweights

Javid Basharat -420 vs. Victor Henry +330, bantamweights



Sedriques Dumas -165 vs. Abu Azaitar +140, middleweights



Anshul Jubli -420 vs. Mike Breeden +320, lightweights



Nathaniel Wood -320 vs. Muhammad Naimov +250, featherweights



Viktoriia Dudakova -360 vs. Jinh Yu Frey +280, women's strawweights



Shara Magomedov -195 vs. Bruno Silva +165, middleweights



UFC 294 info