UFC is back in Abu Dhabi in a big way. The promotion returns to Yas Island this weekend for UFC 294 with a loaded fight card that underwent major construction just a week out from the event. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his crown against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski in an unexpected rematch from their February meeting. Plus, rising middleweight star Khamzat Chimaev will battle former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the co-main event.

Volkanovski agreed to challenge Makhachev on short notice after Charles Oliveira was forced off the main event when he suffered a nasty gash above his eye in training camp. Usman jumped in for Paulo Costa when the Brazilian was forced to undergo surgery for a nasty staph infection in his elbow.

Makhachev and Volkanovski will meet for a second time on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Champ vs. champ super fights are rare enough, but this is the first time that two active UFC champions will compete in a two-fight series. Volkanovski faces a steep challenge with roughly 10 days to prepare for a title fight up a weight class. Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision in their first fight, but Volkanovski's stock elevated after giving Makhachev his toughest test in recent memory. Makhachev has not fought since February; meanwhile, Volkanovski defended his featherweight title against Yair Rodriguez in July.

The co-main event could produce just as many fireworks as the headliner. Chimaev has not fought in a year as he waited for a potential title bout and he draws a former champion in his return. Chimaev was given a headlining role opposite an exiting Nate Diaz in September 2022, but badly missed weight and caused a full reshuffle of the bout card. He easily submitted Kevin Holland in the first round, but has since moved full time to middleweight in pursuit of gold. He faces Usman, who is fresh off a pair of losses to Leon Edwards with the welterweight title at stake. The first of those losses came via last-minute head kick knockout in a fight he was winning the entire way. Usman looks for a fresh start at 185 pounds where UFC president Dana White has said the winner will get the next shot at middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

The rest of the card is highlighted by the light heavyweight matchup in the featured bout on the main card. Magomed Ankalaev is set to take on Johnny Walker as both men look to stay relevant in the 205-pound title picture where the title is currently vacant, though a bout for the championship is scheduled for next month. Ankalaev had a chance to win the vacant title is his last outing, but had to settle for a split draw against Jan Blachowicz. Now he faces the always entertaining Walker, who enters on a three-fight win streak.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 294 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 294 fight card, odds

Islam Makhachev -300 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +240, lightweight championship



Khamzat Chimaev -280 vs. Kamaru Usman +230, middleweights

Magomed Ankalaev -350 vs. Johnny Walker +275, light heavyweights

Ikram Aliskerov -600 vs. Warlley Alves +430, middleweights

Said Nurmagomedov -220 vs. Muin Gafurov +180, bantamweights



Muhammad Mokaev -450 vs. Tim Elliot +350, flyweights



Trevor Peek -155 vs. Mohammad Yahya +130, lightweights

Javid Basharat -550 vs. Victor Henry +400, bantamweights



Sedriques Dumas -225 vs. Abu Azaitar +185, middleweights



Anshul Jubli -300 vs. Mike Breeden +240, lightweights



Nathaniel Wood -340 vs. Muhammad Naimov +270, featherweights



Viktoriia Dudakova -550 vs. Jinh Yu Frey +400, women's strawweights



Shara Magomedov -250 vs. Bruno Silva +205, middleweights



UFC 294 info

Date: Oct. 21

Oct. 21 Location: Etihad Arena -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card)

2 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 294 countdown

