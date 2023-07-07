Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is official. Jones will defend the UFC heavyweight championship against former titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. The event, which coincides with the 30-year anniversary of UFC's first-ever show, will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 11.

UFC president Dana White announced Jones vs. Miocic on Friday. Jones and Miocic are the record holders for most light heavyweight and heavyweight title defenses, respectively. As such, many consider the fight as a meeting between the greatest fighters in the history of UFC's two biggest weight classes.

Jones returned from a three-year layoff and moved up a division to capture the vacant UFC heavyweight title in March, quickly defeating former interim champion Ciryl Gane. Miocic returns from his own extended break, fighting for the first time since losing the title to UFC alum Francis Ngannou in March 2021.

UFC 1, back in November of 1993, saw the undersized Royce Gracie put Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu on the map by defeating three opponents, including future UFC superfight champion Ken Shamrock, to win a one-night tournament.