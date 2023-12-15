The welterweight championship will be on the line when Englishman Leon Edwards faces American Colby Covington in the main event of the UFC 296 fight card on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Edwards is the current welterweight champion and ranked No. 4 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings. He successfully defended his title in March with a major decision win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 286. Covington comes into the match at No. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings.

Edwards is a -165 favorite (risk $165 to win $100), while Covington comes back at +140 in the latest UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington odds. The co-main event features a flyweight title bout between Alexandre Pantoja (-195) and Brandon Royval (+165). Before finalizing any UFC 296 picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Kyle Marley.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past three-plus years, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $11,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has provided consistent winners for SportsLine members for the past four years. His accomplishments include hitting five consecutive main-event underdog winners in 2020 following the UFC's brief pause in action because of the pandemic. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington preview

Edwards has been dominant for nearly a decade. He has not suffered a loss since losing a unanimous decision to Usman in a three-round match at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 on Dec. 19, 2015. He is 11-0-1 since, including a pair of wins over Usman to first earn the welterweight title at UFC 278 in August 2022, and to defend the title this past March. The only blemish was a no contest against Belal Muhammad at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad in March 2021. The fight had to be stopped in the second round when an accidental eye poke did not allow Muhammad to continue.

Edwards began his professional career in June 2011, when he made his welterweight debut. He has also competed at the middleweight division, but has found a home at welterweight. In 25 career matches, Edwards has compiled a 21-3-1 mark, including seven wins by knockout. He has also registered 11 wins by decision and three by submission. He has lost two matches by decision and one by disqualification.

Covington has also seen a lot of success in his career, which began in February 2012. Covington's welterweight debut was at Midtown Throwdown 3 on Feb. 11, 2012, when he defeated Chris Einsley by TKO at 1:21 of the first round. He went on to win his first eight matches before losing by submission at 1:26 of the first round at UFC 194 to Warlley Alves in December 2015. Einsley then went on another seven-match win streak, which came to an end when he lost by TKO to Usman at UFC 245.

Covington has won two of his last three matches since, with the only loss in that span coming to Usman again. This time he lost by unanimous decision at UFC 268 for the UFC welterweight championship. In all, Covington has compiled a 17-3 overall record, including four wins by knockout and four by submission. See all of Marley's UFC 296 picks here.

Top UFC 296 predictions

One of Marley's top UFC 296 picks: He is backing Bryce Mitchell (-225) to defeat Josh Emmett (+185) in a battle of featherweights on the main card.

Mitchell, 29, who has compiled a 16-1 record, is looking to win his second bout in a row after losing by submission to Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. He did rebound with a three-round unanimous decision win over Dan Ige at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Gamrot on Sept. 23. Although he has not won by knockout, he has registered nine wins by submission and seven by decision. He is 10th in the UFC featherweight rankings.

Emmett, 38, has had a solid career since turning pro in 2011. In 22 matches, Emmett has compiled an 18-4 record, registering six wins by knockout and 10 by decision. He is out to snap a two-bout losing streak after falling to Topuria by unanimous decision at UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria in June. He is ranked sixth in the featherweight division.

"This should be a striker vs grappler matchup. If Emmett can't stuff takedowns, then Mitchell is going to dominate him on the mat and possibly finish him. If Emmett can stop takedowns, then he probably knocks Mitchell out. I think we get a finish either way, but I'll take Mitchell by sub," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to pick here.

UFC 296 fight card, odds

Leon Edwards (-165) vs. Colby Covington (+140)

Alexandre Pantoja (-185) vs. Brandon Royval (+155)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-650) vs. Stephen Thompson (+470)

Tony Ferguson (+240) vs. Paddy Pimblett (-300)

Vicente Luque (+275) vs. Ian Garry (-345)

Josh Emmett (+185) vs. Bryce Mitchell (-225)

Karol Rosa (+170) vs. Irene Aldana (-205)

Cody Garbrandt (-200) vs. Brian Kelleher (+165)

Casey O'Neill (-190) vs. Ariane Lipski (+160)

Alonzo Menifield (+220) vs. Dustin Jacoby (-270)

Andre Fili (-175) vs. Lucas Almeida (+145)

Martin Buday (-150) vs. Shamil Gaziev (+125)

Randy Brown (-270) vs. Muslim Salikhov (+220)