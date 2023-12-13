Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington and Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval top UFC 296, but the undercard is arguably more intriguing than Saturday's two title fights.

UFC's final event of the year offers a platform for multiple rising contenders to make a statement. Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry might be the future of the welterweight division. And Paddy Pimblett has serious mainstream appeal. It's a card packed with potential for those in the know.

Take a closer look at three non-title fights that deserve your attention at UFC 296, plus a pair of honorable mentions.

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

Rakhmonov might be the most compelling contender in all of mixed martial arts. Rakhmonov is a remarkable finisher, stopping all 17 of his opponents with a near-even split of knockouts and submissions. Thompson, 40, is an ageless wonder and remains one of MMA's best pure strikers despite his age. Expectations are that Rakhmonov will run through "Wonderboy," but getting a win over a former title challenger is an important step forward for the Kazakh fighter.

Vicente Luque vs. Ian Machado Garry

It was off-brand to see Luque win a measured decision against Rafael dos Anjos, but a patient fight is not likely on Saturday. Garry has been an absolute marvel. The way he physically dismantled Neil Magny was shockingly thorough. Garry's technical skills are going to draw the dog out of Luque and that will make for a fun fight. Luque has wins over two former champions and fought Leon Edwards in the days preceding his welterweight title reign. It's an appropriate step up in competition for Garry and offers valuable insight into his upside.

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett

It's hard to look forward to any Ferguson fight these days. Ferguson, who is tied for the longest winning streak in UFC lightweight history, has lost six straight fights since his inspiring 12-fight run ended. But Ferguson vs. Pimblett is making the best of a bad situation. Pimblett is one of UFC's most popular rising stars but hasn't shown the skills required of an elite lightweight. Ferguson vs. Pimblett is the step back in competition that Ferguson needs and arguably the biggest draw that Pimblett could feasibly beat. The fight's quality is questionable, but its stakes give it an edge over the honorable mentions. The outcome will be a sigh of relief for the sentimental favorite or another promotional launching pad for Paddy "the Baddy."

Honorable mentions: Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell, Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby