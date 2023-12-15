Leon Edwards will make the second defense of his welterweight title on Saturday against top-ranked contender Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296. Their anticipated five-round showdown tops the main UFC 296 fight card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Edwards and Covington share similar styles that are marked by a well-rounded arsenal and world-class conditioning. They are both standout wrestlers and grapplers, infused with capable striking. Edwards successfully defended his belt in March in a rematch against former longtime champion Kamaru Usman. Covington is getting a third shot at the undisputed title despite two losses to Usman in his prior opportunities.

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington preview

The UFC 296 main presents a matchup of fighters who are known as complete mixed martial artists who weaponize their nonstop pace and cardio to augment their polished skills in every discipline. However, outside of the cage Edwards and Covington couldn't be more different.

Edwards (21-3-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran who has been one of the most dominant welterweights ever since he joined the promotion. But his lack of self-promotion and mild-mannered disposition, along with a sometimes risk-averse style, spawned minimal popularity among MMA observers. This explains in large part why it took a 10-fight unbeaten streak for Edwards to secure his first title shot.

However, the 32-year-old English fighter made the most of the opportunity. His head-kick knockout of Usman at UFC 278 in August of last year became a highlight-reel clip, and many fans finally started showing Edwards some long-overdue respect.

Even so, the brash and unfiltered Covington (17-3) cuts a much more distinct and calculated public image. To combat what many observers saw as a somewhat mundane fighting style, Covington turned full heel in pro-wrestling style years ago, hurling irreverent insults at anyone in his path at any moment.

Although his brash disposition has generated a groundswell of detractors and supporters, Covington's skill in the cage is undeniable, as is his ability to promote a fight. In his last appearance, the 35-year-old former collegiate wrestler dominated two-time title challenger Jorge Masvidal for a unanimous-decision win in March of last year. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington predictions

We'll reveal one of Vithlani's UFC 296 selections here: He is supporting Josh Emmett (+185) to upset Bryce Mitchell (-225) in a featherweight matchup on the preliminary card.

Emmett (18-4) is a former title-challenger who is known for his power punching and relentless pace. The 38-year-old veteran dropped a five-round decision to No. 5-ranked contender Ilia Topuria in June.

Mitchell (16-1) is a speed wrestler and grappler known for suffocating his opponents with his unforgiving ground game. The 29-year-old Arkansas native is coming off a decision win against veteran contender Dan Ige in September.

"If Emmett can defend Mitchell's takedowns, he can hurt him with power punches," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more UFC 296 picks at SportsLine.

UFC 296 odds, fight card

Leon Edwards (-165) vs. Colby Covington (+140)

Alexandre Pantoja (-185) vs. Brandon Royval (+155)

Shavkat Rakhmonov (-650) vs. Stephen Thompson (+470)

Tony Ferguson (+240) vs. Paddy Pimblett (-300)

Vicente Luque (+275) vs. Ian Garry (-345)

Josh Emmett (+185) vs. Bryce Mitchell (-225)

Karol Rosa (+170) vs. Irene Aldana (-205)

Cody Garbrandt (-200) vs. Brian Kelleher (+165)

Casey O'Neill (-190) vs. Ariane Lipski (+160)

Alonzo Menifield (+220) vs. Dustin Jacoby (-270)

Andre Fili (-175) vs. Lucas Almeida (+145)

Martin Buday (-150) vs. Shamil Gaziev (+125)

Randy Brown (-270) vs. Muslim Salikhov (+220)