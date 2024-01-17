UFC is back with its first major event of 2024. The PPV year kicks off north of the border when the promotion returns to Toronto for the city's first PPV in five years when UFC 297 lands inside the Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night. There are two title fights atop the marquee, headlined by the bad blood between middleweight champion Sean Strickland and top contender Dricus Du Plessis.

Strickland vs. du Plessis seemed incident-free upon its announcement. That all changed at a press conference held during UFC 296 fight week. The headliners got into a tasteless back-and-forth evoking homophobic slurs and banter about child abuse. The bad blood boiled over at UFC 296 when Strickland and Du Plessis brawled in the crowd.

Overshadowed by the drama is UFC 297's second title fight. Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva compete for the vacant UFC women's bantamweight championship. The title was vacated after former two-division champion Amanda Nunes retired following a successful title defense against Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in another major Canadian city, Vancouver.

The rest of the undercard fills out with much Canadian flair. Welterweight Mike Malott looks to continue his ascent up the rankings when he takes on veteran Neil Magny on the main card. Plus, veteran middleweights Chris Curtis and Marc-Andre Barriault are set for an interesting clash. And top featherweight contenders Movsar Evloev and Arnold Allen open the PPV festivities.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 297 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 297 fight card, odds

Sean Strickland (c) -130 vs. Dricus du Plessis +110, middleweight title



Mayra Bueno Silva -170 vs. Raquel Pennington +145, women's bantamweight title

Mike Malott -355 vs. Neil Magny +280, welterweights

Chris Curtis -195 vs. Marc-Andre Barriault +165, middleweights

Movsar Evloev -200 vs. Arnold Allen +170, featherweights

Brad Katona -195 vs. Garrett Armfield +165, bantamweights



Charles Jourdain -195 vs. Sean Woodsen +165, featherweights



Serhiy Sidey -170 vs. Ramon Taveras +145, bantamweights

Gillian Robertson -270 vs. Polyana Viana +220, women's strawweights

Yohan Lainesse -150 vs. Sam Patterson +125, welterweights

Jasmine Jasudavicius -360 vs. Priscila Cachoeira +280, women's flyweights

Malcolm Gordon -210 vs. Jimmy Flick +175, flyweights



UFC 297 info

Date: Jan. 20



Jan. 20 Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto



Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 297 countdown