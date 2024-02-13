Alexander Volkanovski failed twice against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, but he is still the top dog at featherweight. A potentially wounded Volkanovski defends his 145-pound title against hungry contender Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 on Feb. 17 in Anaheim, California.

It's been a while since Volkanovski faced this much doubt for a featherweight title defense. Volkanovski sits uncomfortably as a -150 betting favorite heading to the Honda Center in Anaheim. It's a narrow margin considering his status to some as MMA's greatest featherweight, but he's facing one of the sport's fastest-rising stars. Topuria is a featherweight force with 12 stoppages in 14 undefeated fights. Damage is guaranteed even when going the distance. Just ask Josh Emmett, who Topuria scored an unfathomable 50-42 scorecard against to earn his title shot. Volkanovski's relatively quick turnaround after getting head-kicked by Makhachev in October only compacts concerns.

There are a pair of interesting bouts on the undercard carrying title implications. Middleweights Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa are set for a collision in the co-main event as both look to stay in the conversation for a title shot. Whittaker, a former champion, is coming off a TKO loss to the new titleholder Dricus du Plessis. Costa, meanwhile, previously challenged Israel Adesanya for the belt but came up short. The other intriguing bout is in the bantamweight division where former champion Henry Cejudo takes on the red-hot Merab Dvalishvili.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 298 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 298 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -130 vs. Ilia Topuria +110, featherweight title

Robert Whittaker -225 vs. Paulo Costa +185, middleweights



Ian Machado Garry -225 vs. Geoff Neal +185, welterweights

Merab Dvalishvili -210 vs. Henry Cejudo +175, bantamweights

Anthony Hernandez -205 vs. Roman Kopylov +170, middleweights

Amanda Lemos -140 vs. Mackenzie Dern +120, women's strawweights

Marcos Rogerio de Lima -140 vs. Justin Tafa +120, heavyweights

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera, bantamweights

A.J. Dobson -190 vs. Tresean Gore +160, middleweights

Zhang Mingyang -120 vs. Brendson Ribiero +100, light heavyweights

Danny Barlow -200 vs. Josh Quinlan +170, welterweights

Oban Elliott -300 vs. Val Woodburn +240, welterweights

Miranda Maverick -180 vs. Andrea Lee +150, women's flyweights



UFC 298 info

Date: Feb. 17



Feb. 17 Location: Honda Center -- Anaheim



Honda Center -- Anaheim Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 298 countdown