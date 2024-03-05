As UFC 300 draws near, many MMA fans are equally focused on an equally stacked UFC 299 card. The PPV event goes down on March 9 from Kaseya Center in Miami and is headlined by a bantamweight championship fight with Sean O'Malley defending his title against Marlon Vera.

O'Malley will be making the first defense of the belt he won when he scored a TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. He is riding a five-fight winning streak since suffering his lone professional loss, an August 2020 TKO defeat at the hands of Vera.

Vera has run up a 5-2 record since defeating O'Malley. His most recent win was a decision over Pedro Munhoz on the undercard of O'Malley's win over Sterling. The win over Munhoz was a rebound victory for Vera, who was coming off a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen.

This card is filled to the brim with fun talent ready for a massive showing. The entire undercard is worth your attention. Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is back when he takes on the fast-rising contender in Benoit Saint-Denis. Welterweight veteran Kevin Holland welcomes former Bellator MMA title contender Michael "Venom" Page in his UFC debut. More hard-hitting welterweights are set to throw down when Jack Della Madalena takes on Gilbert Burns. And former bantamweight champion Petr Yan takes on veteran Song Yadong.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 299 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 299 fight card, odds

Sean O'Malley (c) -280 vs. Marlon Vera +230, bantamweight title

Benoit Saint Denis -230 vs. Dustin Poirier +190, lightweight

Kevin Holland -130 vs. Michael Page +110, welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena -160 vs. Gilbert Burns +135, welterweight

Petr Yan -115 vs. Song Yadong -105, bantamweight

Curtis Blaydes -125 vs. Jailton Almeida +105, heavyweight



Maycee Barber -210 vs. Katlyn Cerminara +175, women's flyweight



Mateusz Gamrot -430 vs. Rafael dos Anjos +330, lightweight



Kyler Phillips -260 vs. Pedro Munhoz +210, bantamweight



Michel Pereira -155 vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk +130, middleweight



Robelis Despaigne -360 vs. Josh Parisian +280, heavyweight



Assu Almabayev -500 vs. C.J. Vergara +375, flyweight



Maryna Moroz -230 vs. Joanne Wood +190, women's flyweight



UFC 299 info