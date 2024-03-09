It's almost fight night once again in Miami. After returning to south Florida last year with a massive PPV event, UFC is back in the Magic City for UFC 299 on Saturday. Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley looks to make the first defense of his title against an old rival in Marlon "Chito" Vera from the Kaesya Center.

O'Malley has been flying through the 135-pound division to start his career and it culminated with a vicious knockout of Aljamain Sterling to capture the title last August. However, many have criticized his resume as he has not faced many top contenders to earn his status. He owns wins over Sterling, former champ Petr Yan, Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho and Thomas Almeida since 2020. He also suffered a TKO loss to Vera in 2020, but it's a loss that O'Malley tries to dispute.

Vera has run up a 5-2 record since defeating O'Malley. His most recent win was a decision over Pedro Munhoz on the undercard of O'Malley's win over Sterling. The win over Munhoz was a rebound victory for Vera, who was coming off a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen.

There's plenty beyond the main event on Saturday for fans to be excited about. Look no further than the co-main event where Dustin Poirier is ready to get back in the win column against the fast-charging Benoit Saint Denis. The former interim lightweight champ opened up about why exactly he signed up for such a dangerous fight after a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje his last time out.

"The excitement," Poirier told CBS Sports. "I want to be nervous and scared and 'Oh, shit. This is a crazy fight.' It's the same reason I said yes to the Gaethje fight. Because I knew it was going to be a car crash. The same reason I said yes to the Michael Chandler fight. Because I knew it was going to be a car crash. This is another one of those situations.

"This guy is young and hungry. He's finished his last five opponents. Those are the fights that make me say, 'Oh, shit!' That's what I want to feel the whole training camp every morning I wake up. I want to think of that."

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 299 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 299 fight card, odds

Sean O'Malley (c) -280 vs. Marlon Vera +230, bantamweight title

Benoit Saint Denis -230 vs. Dustin Poirier +190, lightweight

Kevin Holland -130 vs. Michael Page +110, welterweight

Jack Della Maddalena -160 vs. Gilbert Burns +135, welterweight

Petr Yan -115 vs. Song Yadong -105, bantamweight

Curtis Blaydes -125 vs. Jailton Almeida +105, heavyweight



Maycee Barber -210 vs. Katlyn Cerminara +175, women's flyweight



Mateusz Gamrot -430 vs. Rafael dos Anjos +330, lightweight



Kyler Phillips -260 vs. Pedro Munhoz +210, bantamweight



Michel Pereira -155 vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk +130, middleweight



Robelis Despaigne -360 vs. Josh Parisian +280, heavyweight



Assu Almabayev -500 vs. C.J. Vergara +375, flyweight



Maryna Moroz -230 vs. Joanne Wood +190, women's flyweight



UFC 299 info

Date: March 9



March 9 Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami



Kaseya Center -- Miami Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 299 countdown

