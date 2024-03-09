The jury is out on whether Sean O'Malley can be a crossover superstar. Avenging the only loss of his MMA career would certainly help his cause. O'Malley makes the first defense of his UFC bantamweight title against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 on Saturday in Miami.

O'Malley vs. Vera 2 is a sequel to their fight at UFC 252 in August 2020. "Chito" landed a leg kick that immobilized O'Malley, setting up a ground-and-pound finish later in Round 1. O'Malley maintains that he never lost the fight and is eager to right a wrong on Saturday. Some critics argue that "Chito" did not deserve the title shot but interest in him is at an all-time high. Drawing from the support of his home nation of Ecuador, Vera looks to go 2-0 against the champ.

UFC 299 is stacked with some claiming it's a better card than UFC 300. Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis is a five-round co-main event fight with title implications. Fan favorite smack talker Kevin Holland welcomes striking wizard Michael "Venom" Page to the UFC. Rounding out the main card are two fights with implications in their respective divisions: Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena at welterweight and Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong at bantamweight.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 299 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 299 prelims

Channel: ESPNews

How to watch UFC 299 main card

Date: March 9 | Location: Kaseya Center -- Miami

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 299 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 299 main card, odds