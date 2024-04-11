After a wild start to 2024, things are about to get kicked up a notch. UFC 300 is getting closer after the conclusion of UFC 299 in Miami and the promotion is pulling out all the stops to mark this special occasion. The event, set for April 13 in Las Vegas, will feature 12 current or former champions as well as a former two-time Olympic gold medalist and a standout collegiate wrestler.

The main event sees the return of UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira as he looks to make his first defense of the crown against former titleholder Jamahal Hill. Pereira earned the the title in November with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka. Hill was forced to vacate the title last year after suffering a torn Achilles while playing basketball.

The other recognized title bout on the card sees women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against her countrywoman Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event. Weili has won three straight while reclaiming her title along the way. Xianoan, meanwhile, has picked up back-to-back wins, including a knockout of former champion Jessica Andrade.

The ceremonial BMF title is back on the line when Justin Gaethje takes on Max Holloway at lightweight. Another 155-pound clash could help shape the title picture when Charles Oliveira takes on Arman Tsarukyan. Plus, rising middleweight prospect returns when he takes on Cody Brundage and former PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison makes her promotional debut when she takes on former titleholder Holly Holm at bantamweight.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 300 along with the latest odds. Check back for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 300 fight card, odds

Alex Pereira (c) -130 vs. Jamahal Hill +110, light heavyweight title

Zhang Weili (c) -360 vs. Yan Xiaonan +280, women's strawweight title



Justin Gaethje -230 vs. Max Holloway +190, "BMF" title -- lightweights

Arman Tsarukyan -240 vs. Charles Oliveira +200, lightweights



Bo Nickal -2800 vs. Cody Brundage +1400, middleweights

Aleksandar Rakic -135 vs. Jiri Prochazka +115, light heavyweights

Aljamain Sterling -135 vs. Calvin Kattar +115, featherweights

Kayla Harrison -450 vs. Holly Holm +350, bantamweights

Diego Lopes -125 vs. Sodiq Yusuff +105, featherweights

Jalin Turner -250 vs. Renato Moicano +205, lightweights



Marina Rodriguez -120 vs. Jessica Andrade +100, women's strawweights

Bobby Green -190 vs. Jim Miller +160, lightweights

Deiveson Figueiredo -300 vs. Cody Garbrandt +240, bantamweights

UFC 300 info

Date: April 13



April 13 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 300 countdown

