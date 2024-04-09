After a wild start to 2024, things are about to get kicked up a notch. UFC 300 is getting closer after the conclusion of UFC 299 in Miami and the promotion is pulling out all the stops to mark this special occasion. The event, set for April 13 in Las Vegas, will feature 12 current or former champions as well as a former two-time Olympic gold medalist and a standout collegiate wrestler.

The main event sees the return of UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira as he looks to make his first defense of the crown against former titleholder Jamahal Hill. Pereira earned the the title in November with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka. Hill was forced to vacate the title last year after suffering a torn Achilles while playing basketball.

Also on the main card is an All-China throwdown when women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang takes on Yan Xiaonan. Zhang earned her title back after a throttling of Carla Esparza. She has defended it once since with a beatdown of Amanda Lemos last August. Xiaonan, meanwhile, earned the opportunity with a TKO of Jessica Andrade last May.

Plus, the ceremonial "BMF" title is up for grabs once again when "champion" Justin Gaethje takes on former featherweight king Max Holloway. Gaethje earned the crown with a vicious head-kick KO of Dustin Poirier last July. Holloway got back on the winning track by retiring the Korean Zombie last August.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 300 along with the latest odds. Check back for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 300 fight card, odds

UFC 300 info

Date: April 13



April 13 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas



T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 300 countdown