UFC 300 is in view and awaiting a main event. The promotion has announced a healthy card with a surprise out of left field. Big things are expected from the landmark event as the UFC works to piece together a card worthy of the occasion.

The latest significant addition to UFC 300 is Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison, a surprise signing from the PFL. Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL tournament winner. She'll be thrown into the deep end against a former UFC and boxing champion.

Another big booking is Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway for the ceremonial BMF title. Gaethje earned the distinction with a vicious head kick knockout of Dustin Poirier in 2022. Holloway returns to lightweight for the first time since a failed interim title bid against Poirier in 2019. He's 5-3 since then with all three losses against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

Elsewhere, Zhang Weili will defend her UFC women's strawweight title against fellow Chinese star Yan Xiaonan, plus former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira battles rising contender Arman Tsarukyan in a title eliminator. Other notable fighters on the card include Jiri Prochazka, Bo Nickal and Aljamain Sterling in his featherweight debut. Plus, former champions collide when Deiveson Figueiredo meets Cody Garbrandt.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 300 along with the latest odds. Check back for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 300 fight card, odds

UFC 300 rumors



Makhachev: Don't expect the lightweight champ to compete at UFC 300. White said that Makhachev is dealing with an injury but we knew that Ramadan -- which occurs from March 10 to April 9 -- would complicate matters. Makhachev's account tweeted that he'd like to fight Gaethje at a UFC PPV on June 9 before fighting the winner of Oliveira-Tsarukyan in November.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad: Edwards announced on social media that he'd be fighting at UFC 300. Journalist Ariel Helwani subsequently reported that "the plan" was for Edwards to defend his UFC welterweight title against Muhammad on the card.

Edwards announced on social media that he'd be fighting at UFC 300. Journalist Ariel Helwani subsequently reported that "the plan" was for Edwards to defend his UFC welterweight title against Muhammad on the card. Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira: Pereira had fans in a frenzy after posting "300 + 30 = 3" on social media, spurring speculation of a move to heavyweight in pursuit of a third UFC title. Pereira later denied that was his intention but was open to an eventual move to heavyweight. Aspinall shut down the fight, tweeting that Pereira wants to defend his light heavyweight title.

Pereira had fans in a frenzy after posting "300 + 30 = 3" on social media, spurring speculation of a move to heavyweight in pursuit of a third UFC title. Pereira later denied that was his intention but was open to an eventual move to heavyweight. Aspinall shut down the fight, tweeting that Pereira wants to defend his light heavyweight title. Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya : Adesanya was in attendance for du Plessis' middleweight title win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. That had fans wondering if the promotion would book the rivals for a headlining spot at UFC 300. UFC president Dana White was non-commital on the potential bout but expected to have an update on both men soon. Du Plessis is open to the tight turnaround but it's unclear if either will be healthy and ready to go by April 13.



: Adesanya was in attendance for du Plessis' middleweight title win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. That had fans wondering if the promotion would book the rivals for a headlining spot at UFC 300. UFC president Dana White was non-commital on the potential bout but expected to have an update on both men soon. Du Plessis is open to the tight turnaround but it's unclear if either will be healthy and ready to go by April 13. Aspinall vs. Stipe Miocic : Aspinall's manager was contacted by UFC for a potential Miocic fight, Aspinall claimed in January. The interim heavyweight champ alleged that Miocic rejected the proposal in favor of waiting for Jon Jones to return from injury.



: Aspinall's manager was contacted by UFC for a potential Miocic fight, Aspinall claimed in January. The interim heavyweight champ alleged that Miocic rejected the proposal in favor of waiting for Jon Jones to return from injury. McGregor vs. Chandler: McGregor recently announced



McGregor recently Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz: Poirier called out Diaz in November. Diaz later published a tweet that returning at UFC 300 enticed him. Unfortunately, Poirier recently claimed the fight would not materialize.

Poirier called out Diaz in November. Diaz later published a tweet that returning at UFC 300 enticed him. Unfortunately, Poirier recently claimed the fight would not materialize. Diaz vs. McGregor?: The native of Stockton, California posted on social media recently to make the pitch to headline the event. He noted that he and McGregor were originally supposed to headline UFC 200 in 2016 in a rematch of their first meeting four months earlier. Now, Diaz thinks it's time for the two rivals to complete their trilogy some eight years later.

The native of Stockton, California posted on social media recently to make the pitch to headline the event. He noted that he and McGregor were originally supposed to headline UFC 200 in 2016 in a rematch of their first meeting four months earlier. Now, Diaz thinks it's time for the two rivals to complete their trilogy some eight years later. Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Georges St-Pierre return: White told Sportsnet's Aaron Bronsteter that none of the three legends would return for UFC 300.



UFC 300 info