The long-awaited UFC 300 main event is official. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill will headline the April 13 card, according to UFC president Dana White.

The speculation surrounding UFC 300's main event has been swirling since the milestone card was announced. Everything from Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz and Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis was theorized for the card. That honor ultimately went to Pereira vs. Hill. White shared the news in a social media post immediately after UFC 298, which saw Ilia Topuria knock out Alexander Volkanovski to become the new UFC featherweight champion.

There are a pair of compelling storylines leading into the light heavyweight title fight. Pereira is halfway through defeating the last two men to beat his mentor Glover Teixeira in title fights. Pereira (9-2) defeated Jiri Prochazka in a vacant title fight at UFC 295 and now looks to make his first defense while completing his revenge tour.

Hill and Prochazka also had claims to the throne after they both vacated the light heavyweight title due to injury. Hill (12-1, 1 NC) looks to prove that he is the top light heavyweight in the promotion in his first fight back since defeating Texieira for the title in January 2023.