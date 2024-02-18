It looks like we've got a complete fight card. UFC 300 is less than two months away and CEO Dana White looks to have a stacked card set for the promotion's milestone event in Las Vegas.

White recently announced that UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira would defend his title against former titleholder Jamahal Hill in the main event. It's the second title fight on the card, joining women's strawweight queen Zhang Weili taking on Yan Xiaonan. Plus, the ceremonial "BMF" title will be on the title when "champion" Justin Gaethje takes on Max Holloway at lightweight.

The other significant announcement so far sees former Olympic gold medalist and PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison make her promotional debut when she takes on former champion Holly Holm in a bantamweight contest. The 135-pound limit marks the most dramatic cut Harrison has undergone in her career after competing at 155 pounds with PFL and at 172 pounds at the Olympics.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 300 along with the latest odds. Check back for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 300 fight card, odds

UFC 300 rumors



McGregor vs. Chandler: McGregor recently announced a loose timeline

Makhachev: Don't expect the lightweight champ to compete at UFC 300. White said that Makhachev is dealing with an injury but we knew that Ramadan -- which occurs from March 10 to April 9 -- would complicate matters. Makhachev's account tweeted that he'd like to fight Gaethje at a UFC PPV on June 9 before fighting the winner of Oliveira-Tsarukyan in November.

Edwards announced on social media that he'd be fighting at UFC 300. Journalist Ariel Helwani subsequently reported that "the plan" was for Edwards to defend his UFC welterweight title against Muhammad on the card. Khamzat Chimaev: Ariel Helwani reported in February that Edwards vs. Chimaev was UFC's top choice for 300, but issues over Chimaev entering the U.S. complicated matters. Chimaev subsequently told a fan that he would not fight so close to Ramadan.



Ariel Helwani reported in February that Edwards vs. Chimaev was UFC's top choice for 300, but issues over Chimaev entering the U.S. complicated matters. Chimaev subsequently told a fan that he would not fight so close to Ramadan. Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya : Adesanya was in attendance for du Plessis' middleweight title win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. That had fans wondering if the promotion would book the rivals for a headlining spot at UFC 300. UFC president Dana White was non-commital on the potential bout but expected to have an update on both men soon. Du Plessis is open to the tight turnaround but it's unclear if either will be healthy and ready to go by April 13.

: Adesanya was in attendance for du Plessis' middleweight title win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. That had fans wondering if the promotion would book the rivals for a headlining spot at UFC 300. UFC president Dana White was non-commital on the potential bout but expected to have an update on both men soon. Du Plessis is open to the tight turnaround but it's unclear if either will be healthy and ready to go by April 13. Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira: Pereira had fans in a frenzy after posting "300 + 30 = 3" on social media, spurring speculation of a move to heavyweight in pursuit of a third UFC title. Pereira later denied that was his intention but was open to an eventual move to heavyweight. Aspinall shut down the fight, tweeting that Pereira wants to defend his light heavyweight title.

Aspinall vs. Stipe Miocic : Aspinall's manager was contacted by UFC for a potential Miocic fight, Aspinall claimed in January. The interim heavyweight champ alleged that Miocic rejected the proposal in favor of waiting for Jon Jones to return from injury.



: Aspinall's manager was contacted by UFC for a potential Miocic fight, Aspinall claimed in January. The interim heavyweight champ alleged that Miocic rejected the proposal in favor of waiting for Jon Jones to return from injury. Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Georges St-Pierre return: White told Sportsnet's Aaron Bronsteter that none of the three legends would return for UFC 300.

UFC 300 info