UFC 300 is in view and it is mostly shrouded in mystery. A few interesting announcements make up the bones of a card currently lacking marquee draws. Big things are expected from the landmark event and UFC still has time to pull it off ahead of April 13 in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White and company have yet to announce a main event, title fight or major return for UFC 300. That leaves fans and analysts to speculate mouthwatering matchups in the absence of anything concrete. Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler seems to be a no-go while Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar returns remain pipe dreams for now.

Three non-title fights are set with more announcements expected in the coming weeks. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka -- coming off a loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 295 -- welcomes back Aleksandar Rakic from a 15-month injury layoff. Former bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling makes his featherweight debut against longtime contender Calvin Kattar. Finally, Bo Nickal continues his slow burn up the middleweight division opposite Cody Brundage.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 300 along with the latest odds. Check back for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 300 fight card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, light heavyweights



Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, featherweights

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, middleweights

UFC 300 rumors



Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad: Edwards announced on social media that he'd be fighting at UFC 300. Journalist Ariel Helwani subsequently reported that "the plan" was for Edwards to defend his UFC welterweight title against Muhammad on the card.

Edwards announced on social media that he'd be fighting at UFC 300. Journalist Ariel Helwani subsequently reported that "the plan" was for Edwards to defend his UFC welterweight title against Muhammad on the card. Tom Aspinall vs. Alex Pereira: Pereira had fans in a frenzy after posting "300 + 30 = 3" on social media, spurring speculation of a move to heavyweight in pursuit of a third UFC title. Pereira later denied that was his intention but was open to an eventual move to heavyweight. Aspinall shut down the fight, tweeting that Pereira wants to defend his light heavyweight title.

Pereira had fans in a frenzy after posting "300 + 30 = 3" on social media, spurring speculation of a move to heavyweight in pursuit of a third UFC title. Pereira later denied that was his intention but was open to an eventual move to heavyweight. Aspinall shut down the fight, tweeting that Pereira wants to defend his light heavyweight title. McGregor vs. Chandler: McGregor recently announced

McGregor recently Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz: Poirier called out Diaz in November. Diaz later published a tweet that returning at UFC 300 enticed him. Unfortunately, Poirier recently claimed the fight would not materialize.

Poirier called out Diaz in November. Diaz later published a tweet that returning at UFC 300 enticed him. Unfortunately, Poirier recently claimed the fight would not materialize. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway: Holloway called out Gaethje for a lightweight BMF title fight at UFC 300, but Gaethje is holding out for a lightweight championship fight with Islam Makhachev.



Holloway called out Gaethje for a lightweight BMF title fight at UFC 300, but Gaethje is holding out for a lightweight championship fight with Islam Makhachev. Lesnar and Rousey return: There is nothing more than fan desire and speculation for returns for the former champions, but it would certainly be a big coup for the UFC. Lesnar returned at UFC 200 for a one-off, fighting Mark Hunt. Rousey has not fought since losing to Amanda Nunes in December 2016.



UFC 300 info