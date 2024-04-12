A star-studded UFC 300 card features a pair of fearsome strikers who promise their performance will prove worthy of the top spot in the much-anticipated, celebratory event. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will face former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event of what many observers believe is the most stacked UFC card in the history of the promotion. The main UFC 300 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pereira, who also won the belt at middleweight before moving up a division, will make his first defense against a determined Hill, who returns from a 16-month layoff following an injury that caused him to vacate the title.

UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill preview

The UFC 300 card will be noted in the history books for its depth of quality from the first fight to the last. The opening fight of the preliminary card features a battle of former world champions squaring off in Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbandt, while the main card is topped by a pair of UFC championship bouts.

Pereira (9-2) was fast-tracked to the top of the middleweight rankings primarily because of his kickboxing rivalry with former champion Israel Adesanya. At the time, the UFC was running short on qualified challengers for Adesanya and signed Pereira after just his fourth professional MMA fight.

The bold move paid off as the Brazilian would go on to upset Adesanya and win the middleweight title before moving up to light heavyweight and earning a second belt. In seven UFC appearances, the 36-year-old is 6-1 with four stoppages and belts in two separate divisions.

The versatile Hill (12-1-1) saw his own rapid ascent up the light heavyweight rankings result in a title when he outclassed former champion Glover Teixeira in January of last year in a five-round decision. However, the 32-year-old has been shelved ever since because of an ACL injury that required surgery and forced him to vacate the title.

Even so, Hill, who is known for his explosive striking, maintains he is now at full health and prepared to reclaim the title. He has received performance bonuses in four consecutive fights.

UFC 300 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 300 predictions here: He is going with Aleksander Rakic (-120) to get his hand raised against Jiri Prochazka (+100) in a battle of light heavyweight contenders that will be the featured fight on the preliminary card.

Prochazka (29-4-1) is a former Rizin champion who was fast-tracked into the UFC rankings based on his career accomplishments. He won the UFC light heavyweight title in his third UFC Fight by beating Glover Teixeira in June 2022 but lost the belt in his first defense against Alex Pereira in November of last year. The ruthless brawler has 25 knockouts among his 29 professional MMA victories.

Rakic (14-3) is a seven-year UFC veteran and versatile fighter who has spent most of his time with the promotion in the top-10 rankings. However, he still lacks a signature win against upper-tier competition and has been criticized for an often-conservative fighting style.

"If Rakic can avoid Prochazka's explosive moves, he will control this fight and get a big win," Vithlani told SportsLine.

How to make UFC 300 picks

UFC 300 odds, fight card

Alex Pereira (-125) vs. Jamahal Hill (+105)

Zhang Weili (-480) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+360)

Max Holloway (+170) vs. Justin Gaethje (-250)

Charles Oliveira (+185) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-225)

Bo Nickal (-2100) vs. Cody Brundage (+1100)

Jiri Prochazka (+100) vs. Aleksander Rakic (-120)

Aljamain Sterling (-170) vs. Calvin Kattar (+130)

Kayla Harrison (-500) vs. Holly Holm (+325)

Sodiq Yusuff (+110) vs. Diego Lopes (-135)

Jalin Turner (-250) vs. Renato Moicano (+190)

Jessica Andrade (-135) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+105)

Jim Miller (+170) vs. Bobby Green (-230)

Deiveson Figueiredo (-325) vs. Cody Garbandt (+250)