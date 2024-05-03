The UFC flyweight championship takes center stage on a pay-per-view event for the first time in a long time. Alexandre Pantoja defends the 125-pound title against Steve Erceg at UFC 301 on Saturday, the first PPV headlined with the flyweight title since Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 256.

UFC 301 has big shoes to fill after an all-time great UFC 300 card. Pantoja rides a five-fight win streak, including a win over former titleholder Brandon Moreno and twice defeating top contender Brandon Royval. The champ makes his second title defense on home soil in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil against a well-rounded Australian challenger. Erceg got the title shot sooner than expected having only fought three times in the UFC. Erceg currently sits at No. 10 in the UFC's official rankings.

"I've never fought in Brazil for the UFC. Now, 10 years later I'm coming back like the king with the belt," Pantoja told CBS Sports. "That's why I feel so happy. Everyone feels that. Everybody in my life feels that moment with me. Everybody is super happy. But I know that isn't going to happen if I don't win that fight."

Elsewhere on the card, UFC Hall of Famer and former featherweight king Jose Aldo is back in a homecoming bout when he takes on rising contender Jonathan Martinez. Aldo, who retired from MMA after a 2022 loss to Merab Dvalishvili, is fighting out his contract and will become a free agent after the bout is over. Plus, Michel Pereira is set to take on Makhmud Muradov and veteran light heavyweight Anthony Smith is set to battle Vitor Petrino.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 301 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 301 fight card, odds

Alexandre Pantoja (c) -190 vs. Steve Erceg +160, flyweight title



Jonathan Martinez -160 vs. Jose Aldo +135, bantamweights

Michel Pereira -550 vs. Makhmud Muradov +400, middleweights

Vitor Petrino -500 vs. Anthony Smith +375, light heavyweights

Caio Borralho -550 vs. Paul Craig +400, middleweights

Joanderson Brito -150 vs. Jack Shore +125, featherweights

Iasmin Lucindo -420 vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz +320, women's strawweights

Myktybek Orolbai -275 vs. Elves Brener +225, lightweights

Jean Silva -135 vs. William Gomis +115, catchweights

Drakkar Klose -160 vs. Joaquim Silva +135, lightweights

Mauricio Ruffy -180 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +155, lightweights

Dione Barbosa -220 vs. Ernesta Kareckaite +180, women's flyweights

Ismael Bonfim -550 vs. Vinc Pichel +400, lightweights

Alessandro Costa -130 vs. Kevin Borjas +110, flyweights



UFC 301 info

Date: May 4



May 4 Location: Farmasi Arena -- Rio de Janeiro



Farmasi Arena -- Rio de Janeiro Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

