Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight belt for the third time on Saturday against iconic veteran contender Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier. Their five-round showdown will anchor the main UFC 302 fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be Makhachev's first title defense against a true lightweight. His previous two successful title defenses came against Alexander Volkanovski, the former featherweight champion who moved up a weight class in an effort to become a two-division champion. The No. 4-ranked Poirier is a two-time title challenger who has yet to capture the undisputed title. He earned another title bid on the strength of his upset of rising prospect Benoit Saint Denis in March.

Makhachev is a -625 favorite (risk $625 to win $100), while Poirier is a +450 underdog in the latest UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier odds. In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland (-240) meets rugged brawler Paulo Costa (+200).

UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier

UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier preview

Makhachev (25-1) is currently No. 1 in the UFC's pound-for-pound fighter rankings. He hasn't lost in nearly nine years and brings a 13-fight winning streak into Saturday's UFC 302 main event. However, his star power thus far has been relatively limited for a fighter who appears to have the potential to be one of the promotion's more dominant champions in recent memory.

This is in large part because Makhachev keeps a modest public profile, but also has presented a somewhat abrasive disposition toward fellow fighters and media. Even so, even his most ardent critics can't deny that Makhachev has earned his status as an elite UFC champion.

The 32-year-old Dagestan native is a well-known prodigy of former undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is Makhachev's primary coach and mentor.

Makhachev is a heavy favorite against Poirier (30-8-1), the 11-year UFC veteran who is one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster. Poirier's extensive resume includes two knockout wins over Conor McGregor, two wins over former featherweight champion Max Holloway and a 1-1 split with Justin Gaethje.

However, his two title challenges resulted in submission losses to Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. Even so, his comeback win against the highly regarded prospect Saint Denis, who closed as greater than a 2/1 favorite, showed that the 35-year-old Louisiana native is still among the UFC's elite. You can see more UFC 302 picks at SportsLine.

Top UFC 302 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 302 selections here: He is siding with Alex Morono (-235) to get past Niko Price (+195) in a matchup of veteran welterweights.

Morono (24-9-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran who is known as a polished tactician in all aspects of MMA. He is also a successful and revered MMA coach when he's not training for his own fights. The 33-year-old Texan is coming off a decision win against Court McGee in April.

Price (15-7-2) is a seven-year UFC veteran who is a fan favorite because of his penchant for wild brawls that involve nonstop action from the opening bell. But the 34-year-old Florida native has just one win in his last four outings.

"Price's all-action style has taken its toll, and at this point he is just too hittable," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC 302 odds, fight card

Islam Makhachev (-625) vs. Dustin Poirier (+450)

Sean Strickland (-240) vs. Paulo Costa (+200)

Kevin Holland (-260) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+210)

Jailton Almeida (-260) vs. Alexandr Romanov (+210)

Randy Brown (-180) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (+155)

Cesar Almeida (-120) vs. Roman Kopylov (+100)

Grant Dawson (-400) vs. Joe Solecki (+310)

Jake Matthews (-160) vs. Philip Rowe (+135)

Alex Morono (-240) vs. Niko Price (+200)

Bassil Hafez (-330) vs. Mickey Gall (+260)

Ailin Perez (-200) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+170)

Andre Lima (-250) vs. Mitch Raposo (+205)