Expect a lot of bad blood at UFC 305. UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya compete in a grudge match in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Aug. 17 with the 185-pound title at stake.

The rivalry between Du Plessis and Adesanya was amplified at UFC 290 in July 2023. Then middleweight champion Adesanya had an intense face-off with Du Plessis following DDP's dominant stoppage of Robert Whittaker. They've since swapped roles in the middleweight division. The pair were expected to fight two months later, but Du Plessis' inability to make the quick turnaround allowed Strickland to upset Adesanya to become champion. Adesanya returns for the first time since that shocking loss hoping to become a three-time UFC titleholder.

The Oceanic region is well represented at UFC 305. New Zealand's Kai Kara-France fights Australia's Steve Erceg in the co-main event. Other fighters from that side of the world include Dan Hooker, Tai Tuivasa and Josh Culibao.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 305 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 305 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya -130 vs. Dricus du Plessis (c) +110, middleweight title



Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg, flyweights

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker, lightweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Tai Tuivasa, heavyweights

Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates, welterweights

Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker, heavyweights

Josh Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos, featherweights

Casey O'Neill vs. Terez Bleda, women's flyweights

Jack Jenkins vs. Gavin Tucker, featherweights

Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes, lightweights

Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn, welterweights

Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Aguilar, flyweights

UFC 305 info