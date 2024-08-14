Expect a lot of bad blood at UFC 305. UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya compete in a grudge match in Perth, Australia on Saturday with the 185-pound title at stake.

The rivalry between the two was amplified at UFC 290 in July 2023. Then middleweight champion Adesanya had an intense face-off with Du Plessis following DDP's dominant stoppage of Robert Whittaker. They've since swapped roles in the middleweight division. The pair were expected to fight two months later, but Du Plessis' inability to make the quick turnaround allowed Strickland to upset Adesanya to become champion. Adesanya returns for the first time since that shocking loss hoping to become a three-time UFC titleholder.

Elsewhere on the card, former flyweight title challengers look to stay relevant in the contender race when Kai Kara-France takes on Steve Erceg in the co-main event. Kara-France has lost his last two appearances while Erceg is coming of a surprisingly close decision loss to champion Alexandre Pantoja. Plus, fan favorite Dan Hooker is back when he takes on one of the division's best in Mateusz Gamrot. And fun-loving heavyweight Tai Tuivasa gets a homecoming opportunity to end a losing skid when he battles Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 305 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 305 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya -120 vs. Dricus du Plessis (c) +100, middleweight title



Steve Erceg -160 vs. Kai Kara-France +135, flyweights

Mateusz Gamrot -350 vs. Dan Hooker +275, lightweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -220 vs. Tai Tuivasa +180, heavyweights

Carlos Prates -350 vs. Li Jingliang +275, welterweights

Junior Tafa -130 vs. Valter Walker +110, heavyweights

Josh Culibao -140 vs. Ricardo Ramos +120, featherweights

Terez Bleda -150 vs. Casey O'Neill +125, women's flyweights

Jack Jenkins -700 vs. Herbert Burns +500, featherweights

Tom Nolan -1200 vs. Alex Reyes +750, lightweights

Song Kenan -175 vs. Ricky Glenn +145, welterweights

Stewart Nicoll -240 vs. Jesus Aguilar +200, flyweights

UFC 305 info

Date: Aug. 17



Aug. 17 Location: RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia



RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 305 countdown

Who wins UFC 305: du Plessis vs. Adesanya, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on UFC Fight Night, all from the MMA expert who profited more than $1,200 on UFC main-card picks, and find out.