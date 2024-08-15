The Ultimate Fighting Championship will head Down Under to Perth, Australia for just the third time ever for UFC 305 on Saturday. The event is highlighted by middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya in a title bout, as the latter looks to win the belt for the third time. However, Adesanya has lost two of his last three bouts, losing the UFC Middleweight Championship in both defeats. Du Plessis enters UFC 305 on a nine-match win streak, having beaten Sean Strickland for his first UFC title in his last fight. The RAC Arena will host the event with a 10 p.m. ET start for the main UFC 305 fight card.

UFC 305: du Plessis vs. Adesanya preview

Adesanya ruled the middleweight division for three-and-a-half years, beginning with winning the interim UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 236 in April 2019 and then becoming the unified champion at UFC 243 in October of that year. He began his UFC career 23-1, with the only loss coming when he stepped up in weight class to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title in March 2021. Adesanya owns the second-longest win streak in UFC Middleweight division history (12), a streak which came to an end when he lost the belt to Alex Pereira in Nov. 2022 via TKO.

While Adesanya would win the title back in a rematch five months later -- thus becoming the only two-time UFC Middleweight champion in promotion history -- The Last Stylebender would then lose the title in an ensuing bout to Sean Strickland. Du Plessis would then defeat Strickland in Jan. 2024 for his first UFC Championship. The South African fighter is undefeated in his UFC career (7-0) as part of an overall nine-match win streak.

Du Plessis (21-2) has a much more varied arsenal than Adesanya (24-3) as the latter has never had any of his 27 career fights decided by submission. Adesanya has a kickboxing background and is tied with Anderson Silva for the most knockdowns (13) in UFC Middleweight division history. As for Du Plessis, he has 10 wins via submission in his career, nine via knockout and two by way of decision as he has backgrounds in judo, wrestling, BJJ and kickboxing.

For the tale of the tape, du Plessis is five years younger and doesn't have the wear and tear that Adesanya has, as the former champ also has over 80 pro boxing and kickboxing fights on his resume. However, Adesanya has the edge in measureables, standing three inches taller with four-inch reach and 1.5-inch leg reach advantages. Both fighters are near each other in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings as du Plessis enters UFC 305 ranked No. 11 in the promotion, while Adesanya is ranked No. 13. You can see more UFC 305 picks at SportsLine.

UFC 305 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 305 selections here: He is backing Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-230) to get the win over Tai Tuivasa (+190) in a heavyweight clash on the main card. A native Australian, Tuivasa's UFC career has been defined by streaks. He began it with three straight wins followed by three straight defeats. He then won five in a row but now enters UFC 305 on a four-match losing streak, with finishes in each of those defeats.

Rozenstruik has won two of his last three fights, getting a TKO corner stoppage of Shamil Gaziev in his last bout in March. He has wins over former UFC Heavyweight champions Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos, and the Surinamese fighter is the only in UFC history to record three knockouts in 30 seconds or less. He enters this event with more momentum, given that Tuivasa hasn't won a bout in two-and-a-half years, and that's one of the reasons why Vithlani favors Rozenstruik.

"Rozenstruik throws a clean jab, hard low kicks, and can mix in a sneaky head kick. He is patient and very intelligent at range. Tuivasa's best chance is to rush Rozenstruik with a blitz of punches, and catch him with a looping shot. While that certainly is possible, I feel Tuivasa has sustained too much damage to trust, against a measured striker like Rozenstruik," Vithlani told SportsLine. You can see more UFC 305 picks at SportsLine.

UFC 305 odds, fight card

Dricus du Plessis (+100) vs. Israel Adesanya (-120)

Kai Kara-France (+135) vs. Steve Erceg (-160)

Mateusz Gamrot (-350) vs. Dan Hooker (+275)

Tai Tuivasa vs. (+180) Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-220)

Li Jingliang (+275) vs. Carlos Prates (-350)

Junior Tafa (-130) vs. Valter Walker (+110)

Joshua Culibao (-140) vs. Ricardo Ramos (+118)

Casey O'Neill (+125) vs. Luana Santos (-150)

Jack Jenkins (-700) vs. Herbert Burns (+500)

Tom Nolan (-1200) vs. Alex Reyes (+750)

Song Kenan (-170) vs. Ricky Glenn (+143)

Stewart Nicoll (-240) vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar (+200)