UFC 306 is here. The promotion is set to embark on the first live sporting event to take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday night with a celebration of Mexican fighting in the plans. Dubbed "Noche UFC" and taking place on Mexican Independence Day weekend, UFC CEO Dana White has promised a one-of-a-kind event the world has never seen before.

UFC 306's main event sees UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley fight rival Merab Dvalishvili. O'Malley and Dvalishvili are one of UFC's best strikers and grapplers, respectively. O'Malley seeks to establish himself as a marquee act in the UFC; meanwhile, Dvalishvili looks to avenge the loss suffered by his close friend and former champ Aljamain Sterling at O'Malley's hands.

The other title fight set for Saturday night sees a trilogy bout between women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso stunningly submitted Shevchenko in their first meeting before the two fought to a draw in the rematch. Now they look to settle the score with Grasso likely to be buoyed by many of her countrymen and women in attendance for the holiday weekend.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 306 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 306 fight card, odds

Merab Dvalishvili -135 vs. Sean O'Malley (c) +115, welterweight championship



Alexa Grasso (c) -135 vs. Valentina Shevchenko +115, women's flyweight championship

Diego Lopes -180 vs. Brian Ortega +155, featherweights

Daniel Zellhuber -210 vs. Esteban Ribovics +175, lightweights



Ronaldo Rodriguez -140 vs. Ode Osbourne +110, flyweights

Norma Dumont -120 vs. Irene Aldana +100, women's bantamweights

Manuel Torres -120 vs. Igancio Bahamondes +100, lightweights

Yazmin Jauregui -475 vs. Ketlen Souza +360, women's strawweights

Edgar Chairez vs. Joshua Van, flyweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -600 vs. Aoriqileng +440, bantamweight

UFC 306 info

Date: Sept. 14



Sept. 14 Location: The Sphere -- Las Vegas



The Sphere -- Las Vegas Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 306 countdown