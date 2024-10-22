The latest UFC PPV lands in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Yas Island plays host to UFC 308 with a bevy of interesting matchups set to take place in the United Arab Emirates. The main event sees one of the best matchups the sport can make at present when featherweight champion Ilia Topuria puts his title on the line against former champion and current BMF titleholder Max Holloway.

Topuria (15-0) ended Alexander Volkanovski's five-year title reign earlier this year, the only featherweight to beat Volkanovski. Topuria accomplished a feat that Holloway failed to do on three separate occasions. Equipped with terrifying power and submission skills, Spain and Georgia's first UFC champion is ready to build his legacy.

Holloway has been the 1B at 145 pounds since first losing to Volkanovski in 2019. Since then, "Blessed" has bested everyone he's fought in the division besides his fellow former champion. Riding a three-fight winning streak, including the 2024 Knockout of the Year frontrunner against Justin Gaethje in a lightweight BMF title fight.

Below is the complete announced fight card for UFC 308 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 308 fight card, odds

Ilia Topuria (c) -265 vs. Max Holloway +205, featherweight title



Khamzat Chimaev -265 vs. Robert Whittaker +210, middleweights

Lerone Murphy -250 vs. Dan Ige +195, featherweights

Magomed Ankalaev -400 vs. Aleksandar Rakic +300, light heavyweights

Shara Magomedov -165 vs. Armen Petrosyan +140, middleweights

Geoff Neal -335 vs. Rafael dos Anjos +250, welterweights

Myktybek Orolbai -305 vs. Mateusz Rebecki +240, lightweights

Said Nurmagomedov -220 vs. Daniel Santos +180, bantamweights

Abus Magomedov -150 vs. Brunno Ferreira +125, middleweights

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweights

Farid Basharat -670 vs. Victor Hugo +480, bantamweights

Ismail Naurdiev -155 vs. Bruno Silva +125, middleweights

Rinat Fakhretdinov -355 vs. Nursulton Ruziboev +280, welterweights

Rafael Cerqueira -120 vs. Ibo Aslan +100, light heavyweights



UFC 308 info