UFC 308 is set to feature one of the best matchups the promotion can make in the main event. Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria looks to make the first defense of his crown against the former champion and current "BMF" titleholder Max Holloway on Saturday inside the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Topuria earned the title with a vicious knockout of long-reigning champ Alexander Volkanovski in February. Topuria has exploded onto the scene at 15-0 in his career that features five knockouts and eight submissions. Holloway, meanwhile, is one of the legends of the sport. He's faced a who's who of opponents inside the Octagon and looks to get his title back for the first time since losing the belt to Volkanovski in 2019.

Beyond the main event is a loaded undercard filled with some of the top talents of the region and that side of the world. Look no further than the co-main event where a new title challenger could emerge after Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker collide. Chimaev, long considered a future star and champion, finally gets his chance to shine after multiple illnesses and injuries have slowed his progress. Chimaev exploded onto the scene in 2020 with activity, including two stoppage wins in 10 days. However, he's fought just three times since April 2022. He faces a former champion in Whittaker who just continues to go about his business in workman-like fashion. Whittaker is 3-1 since losing his rematch with Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in 2022.

Plus, another future title challenger could be crown in the light heavyweight division when Magomed Ankalaev takes on Aleksandar Rakic. Ankalaev has been at the top of the rankings at 205 pounds for a while now, but UFC CEO Dana White has not given him a second chance at fighting for the belt after an unsavory performance against Jan Blachowicz resulted in a draw in 2022. Now, Ankalaev needs to impress on Saturday against a tough opponent with massive power to possibly secure a shot against Alex Pereira in 2025.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 308 on Saturday night.

Where to watch UFC 308 prelims

Date: Oct. 26 | Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi

Time: Noon ET (10 a.m. ET for early prelims)

Channel: ESPN+

Where to watch UFC 308 main card

Date: Oct. 26 | Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 308 main fight card and betting odds.

UFC 308 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Ilia Topuria (c) -275 Max Holloway +220 Featherweight title Khamzat Chimaev -250 Robert Whittaker +210 Middleweights Magomed Ankalaev -400 Aleksandar Rakic +300 Light heavyweights Lerone Murphy -295 Dan Ige +225 Featherweights Shara Magomedov -175 Armen Petrosyan +140 Middleweights

