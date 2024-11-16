It's fight week in the City. UFC returns for its annual trip to Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night with one of the biggest fights of the year atop the marquee. Heavyweight champion Jon Jones will take on former titleholder Stipe Miocic in an epic clash of the two men considered the best heavyweight and light heavyweight champions in the promotion's history. Plus, an enticing rematch sits in the co-main event slot.

Jones is considered by many to be the sport's greatest fighter of all time. His record in the light heavyweight division speaks for itself with title wins over some of the top fighters of the early era of UFC. However, long periods of inactivity continue to haunt him in the public eye as Jones has just one fight in the last three years. His win over Ciryl Gane to claim the vacant heavyweight crown was quick and decisive, but it still left fans wanting more. Now, he gets that chance when he takes on Miocic, who holds the record for most title defenses and wins in title fights in heavyweight history. Miocic, 42, has also been incredibly inactive in the last four years with just one fight since 2020.

It has been an odd week for many following the sport as most attention has shifted to a potential Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight. While Jones was inactive, Aspinall stepped up and earned the interim heavyweight crown and has done everything he can to convince Jones to take a fight with him. Instead, Jones has given a litany of excuses for why that won't happen, ranging from Jones' claim that a win over Aspinall does nothing for his legacy to wanting to drop the belt altogether to pursue super fights with Alex Pereira and Derrick Lewis to straight up not liking Aspinall and how he has gone about his business. None of that will matter, of course, once Jones steps inside the ring on Saturday night, but it continues to linger over everything else going on at Madison Square Garden.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 309 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 309 fight card, odds

Jon Jones (c) -625 vs. Stipe Miocic +450, heavyweight title



Charles Oliveira -265 vs. Michael Chandler +215, lightweights

Bo Nickal -1200 vs. Paul Craig +750, middleweights

Karine Silva -265 vs. Viviane Araujo +215, women's flyweights

Mauricio Ruffy -900 vs. James Llontop +625, lightweights

Marcus McGhee -130 vs. Jonathan Martinez +110, bantamweights

Eryk Anders -130 vs. Chris Weidman +110, middleweights

Damon Jackson -165 vs. Jim Miller +140, lightweights

David Onama vs. Roberto Romero, lightweights

Marcin Tybura -130 vs. Jhonata Diniz +110, heavyweights

Mickey Gall -135 vs. Raminz Brahimaj +115, welterweights

Oban Elliot -220 vs. Basil Hafez +180, welterweights

Veronica Hardy -150 vs. Eduarda Moura +125, women's flyweights

UFC 309 info

Date: Nov. 16



Nov. 16 Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City



Madison Square Garden -- New York City Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 309 countdown

