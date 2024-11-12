It's fight week in the City. UFC returns for its annual trip to Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night with one of the biggest fights of the year atop the marquee. Heavyweight champion Jon Jones will take on former titleholder Stipe Miocic in an epic clash of the two men considered the best heavyweight and light heavyweight champions in the promotion's history. Plus, an enticing rematch sits in the co-main event slot.

Jones vs. Miocic has been a top priority for the UFC for a while now. The legendary encounter was originally planned for UFC 295 at New York's Madison Square Garden in November 2023. Jones pulled out of the fight due to injury, leading the promotion to pull Miocic to preserve the fight for a later date. Jones captured the vacant heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane in Jones' weight class debut in March 2023. Miocic, the record holder for most UFC heavyweight title defenses, has not fought since losing his title to Francis Ngannou in March 2021. Jones vs. Miocic could potentially serve as a retirement fight for both men.

UFC 309's co-main event is a five-round lightweight rematch between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. The pair fought for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in May 2021, which Oliveira won via second-round TKO. The fight is most notable because Chandler will have been absent for two years come fight night, largely due to waiting for a highly-anticipated Conor McGregor fight that fell through.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 309 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 309 fight card, odds

Jon Jones -625 vs. Stipe Miocic +450, heavyweight title



Charles Oliveira -265 vs. Michael Chandler +215, lightweights

Bo Nickal -1200 vs. Paul Craig +750, middleweights

Viviane Araujo -265 vs. Karine Silva +215, women's flyweights

Mauricio Ruffy -900 vs. James Llontop +625, lightweights

Marcus McGhee -130 vs. Jonathan Martinez +110, bantamweights

Eryk Anders -130 vs. Chris Weidman +110, middleweights

Damon Jackson -165 vs. Jim Miller +140, lightweights

Marcin Tybura -130 vs. Jhonata Diniz +110, heavyweights

Mickey Gall -135 vs. Raminz Brahimaj +115, welterweights

Oban Elliot -220 vs. Basil Hafez +180, welterweights

Veronica Hardy -150 vs. Eduarda Moura +125, women's flyweights

UFC 309 info

Date: Nov. 16



Nov. 16 Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City



Madison Square Garden -- New York City Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 309 countdown